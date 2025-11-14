Chanko/John Pork is a marketing unintended miracle.

This guy might find himself fined or suspended to be honest, for gang-jumping someone in a PPV crowd at MSG. May well be a while before he debuts.
 
they’ll do nutin….. have you ever gotten into a bar brawl? Punches and kicks are flying.. the one on one rules go down the toilet. Lmao @ security being like fuckit they don’t pay me enough to take a punch from these fuckers.
 
Last edited:
Danis is a bitch, if you’re constantly in altercations & brawls outside of the cage while considering yourself a fighter, you might just be the problem. For someone who talks a big game about no one wanting to fight, he someone gets in a lot of fights. Kyle Crutchmer training partner of Nurmagomedov and Makhachev at AKA called out Danis to fight numerous times in Bellator, Danis went radio silent. He’s and embarrassment.
 
