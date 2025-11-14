Chanko/John Pork is a marketing unintended miracle.

Too bad for him.Dont call him John Pork.
John Pork doesnt like being called John Pork.
At least he's not the Albert Fish of MMA. JoeJohn Pork is the John Fish of MMA , Joe
Callin a Muslim "John" is equally offensive as calling one "Pork".
John is okay since John the baptized is loved in Islam, but the issue is the Pork part.
Ive not watch any of his fights yet im fully invested in his next one.
And im not the only one.
Hes not even in the main card yet his name is chanted more than any fighter on the main card
will this hurt him or help him.
