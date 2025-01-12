  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Change to threads? Looks spastic.

K

Not sure if it's just me and my phone being more retarded than usual. Or did the forums make a change?

The posts in threads are all disproportionate. The avatars are massive. There is no break between time and the post content. The content also seems to have changed size.

It looks spastic and it hard to follow.
I'm a mobile phone user.

Edit: I have just seen the pinned/floating update.
 
What floating message? I use sherdog on laptop, threads are so hard to follow, so little data fit on screen. Not sure how to fix it.
 
Tech is steady working on the site and hopefully we will be back to normal in just a few days.
 
