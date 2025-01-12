Change to threads? Looks spastic.

kneebartotheface
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2021
- Messages
- 352
- Reaction score
- 733
Not sure if it's just me and my phone being more retarded than usual. Or did the forums make a change?
The posts in threads are all disproportionate. The avatars are massive. There is no break between time and the post content. The content also seems to have changed size.
It looks spastic and it hard to follow.
I'm a mobile phone user.
Edit: I have just seen the pinned/floating update.
The posts in threads are all disproportionate. The avatars are massive. There is no break between time and the post content. The content also seems to have changed size.
It looks spastic and it hard to follow.
I'm a mobile phone user.
Edit: I have just seen the pinned/floating update.