Change my mind: 301's main event is a prelim fight

Kind of agree, if those two werent fighting for a belt i wouldnt be surprised finding it on the prelims or any random spot on the card other than the main event probably, maybe Apex Main Event, i dont like Pantoja much and i dont know the other guy.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
And not even one that you'd know was on the card until fight week
Nah, it’s not a prelim. It’s a free ESPN event. I think they’re contractually obligated to make title fights PPV.

On one end, smart move to bring it to Brazil to get gate revenue. But my conspiracy theorist mind feels like this was an attempt to make a point to the fighters on the card that they don’t deserve higher contracts because of the low ppv numbers.
 
dmwalking said:
Nah, it’s not a prelim. It’s a free ESPN event. I think they’re contractually obligated to make title fights PPV.

On one end, smart move to bring it to Brazil to get gate revenue. But my conspiracy theorist mind feels like this was an attempt to make a point to the fighters on the card that they don’t deserve higher contracts because of the low ppv numbers.
UFC Noche was a Fight Night with a title fight main event: Valentino vs Grasso
 
Siver! said:
UFC Noche was a Fight Night with a title fight main event: Valentino vs Grasso
Lmfaooooooo daaaaamn. Thanks for that info. That’s hilarious,

So I guess my conspiracy theory is this:


They knew that their money would be made from the Brazilian gate and not the PPV. And they’re using the low PPV numbers to keep fighter pay low because they couldn’t draw the numbers. Lmao,
 
dmwalking said:
Lmfaooooooo daaaaamn. Thanks for that info. That’s hilarious,

So I guess my conspiracy theory is this:


They knew that their money would be made from the Brazilian gate and not the PPV. And they’re using the low PPV numbers to keep fighter pay low because they couldn’t draw the numbers. Lmao,
Yeah I think the fighters and ufc know this isn't going to be a 'big' PPV, but cool for the Brazilian fans to get a title fight :)
 
This entire card blows.
 
