Change my mind: 301's main event is a prelim fight

Dana's Conscience
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 1,127
- Reaction score
- 2,245
And not even one that you'd know was on the card until fight week
Nah, it’s not a prelim. It’s a free ESPN event. I think they’re contractually obligated to make title fights PPV.And not even one that you'd know was on the card until fight week
I know, but they're too little.Casual opinion only agreed upon by other casuals. Pantoja and Astroboy are elite, high level fighters.
Nah, it’s not a prelim. It’s a free ESPN event. I think they’re contractually obligated to make title fights PPV.
On one end, smart move to bring it to Brazil to get gate revenue. But my conspiracy theorist mind feels like this was an attempt to make a point to the fighters on the card that they don’t deserve higher contracts because of the low ppv numbers.
Lmfaooooooo daaaaamn. Thanks for that info. That’s hilarious,UFC Noche was a Fight Night with a title fight main event: Valentino vs Grasso
Lmfaooooooo daaaaamn. Thanks for that info. That’s hilarious,
So I guess my conspiracy theory is this:
They knew that their money would be made from the Brazilian gate and not the PPV. And they’re using the low PPV numbers to keep fighter pay low because they couldn’t draw the numbers. Lmao,