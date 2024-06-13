  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Chandler's team mate Gilbert Burns believes Conor is bluffing, is 'Good to GO' - accuses him of trying it on ala Ryan Garcia (includes video)

Blanqa Blanqua

Blanqa Blanqua

Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
25,596
Reaction score
24,283
bloodyelbow.com

Conor McGregor accused of implementing Ryan Garcia-esque mind games in order to fuel UFC 303 speculation

‘The Ryan Garcia card’… Michael Chandler's teammate accuses Conor McGregor of implementing the boxer's strategy
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

Interesting read, from an actual 'insider'

“We saw a picture of this guy in the hospital. I do think if he had any type of injury and he was in the hospital, for sure the guy is not going to do any post that he’s in the hospital hanging out. I think he’s bluffing. I think he’s good, the fight’s going to happen and just making people overthinking, maybe play with the odds like Ryan Garcia did.”

photo he references:

17177925165372.jpg


vid referenced in article, you can see it from Burn's mouth, plus his fight breakdowns are always great. :

 
Last edited:
I would not be surprised to see Conor take this route. If he fights and wins, he can say he won even with an injury (a la the Mendes fight). If he fights and loses, he has a built-in excuse, plus he looks like a warrior (a la the “me foot was a balloon” excuse).
 
AldoStillGoat said:
No one cares

Conor is done
Click to expand...
OK buddy. It's ok I am not a fan.

But much has been discussed from Ariel's ambiguous statements, so I thought it was worth posting. it is relevant to the fight, and if you aren't interested and don't want to discuss, then that is ok. Just don't shitpost in the thread, cool?
 
I wouldnt be surprised if Conor weighed in 15 pounds over the limit.

chandler would still take the fight.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
OK buddy. It's ok I am not a fan.

But much has been discussed from Ariel's ambiguous statements, so I thought it was worth posting. it is relevant to the fight, and if you aren't interested and don't want to discuss, then that is ok. Just don't shitpost in the thread, cool?
Click to expand...

It wasn’t directed at you… just over this little leprechaun already
 
MCarpo said:
I would not be surprised to see Conor take this route. If he fights and wins, he can say he won even with an injury (a la the Mendes fight). If he fights and loses, he has a built-in excuse, plus he looks like a warrior (a la the “me foot was a balloon” excuse).
Click to expand...
If they are forcing him to fight with a proven injury, the excuse is justified
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,276
Messages
55,682,980
Members
174,892
Latest member
lifetuff54

Share this page

Back
Top