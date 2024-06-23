What exactly is weird about trying to get alot of money?Stop it chandler, you are never going to get the red panty night. Just move on, you weirdo.
Conor fight is worth like 7 fights. Chand will sit for 3 years If he had toStop it chandler, you are never going to get the red panty night. Just move on, you weirdo.
I dont find him pathetic. Just stuck in a situation not of his making.Maybe not weird, but pathetic.
Everyone understands why hes fighting for this pipedream. At this point, hes co-dependent, as if hes been doing this shit his entire life just for this assholes money.
For a guy always giving boring motivational speeches and constantly adopting kids cuz he cant make any, this shit sure doesnt match his good natured aura.