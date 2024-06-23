  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Chandler: "Who's the Bellator tick now?"

justmark said:
Stop it chandler, you are never going to get the red panty night. Just move on, you weirdo.
What exactly is weird about trying to get alot of money?
 
justmark said:
doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results
Not doing the same thing over and over and getting no results

"fuck you ufc, and fuck your money fight"
 
HHJ said:
What exactly is weird about trying to get alot of money?
Maybe not weird, but pathetic.

Everyone understands why hes fighting for this pipedream. At this point, hes co-dependent, as if hes been doing this shit his entire life just for this assholes money.

For a guy always giving boring motivational speeches and constantly adopting kids cuz he cant make any, this shit sure doesnt match his good natured aura.
 
justmark said:
Stop it chandler, you are never going to get the red panty night. Just move on, you weirdo.
Conor fight is worth like 7 fights. Chand will sit for 3 years If he had to
 
It’s in his hometown and there are probably multiple guys from his gym on the card. Calm down Mikey.
 
TrueBias said:
Maybe not weird, but pathetic.

Everyone understands why hes fighting for this pipedream. At this point, hes co-dependent, as if hes been doing this shit his entire life just for this assholes money.

For a guy always giving boring motivational speeches and constantly adopting kids cuz he cant make any, this shit sure doesnt match his good natured aura.
I dont find him pathetic. Just stuck in a situation not of his making.
 
Lol pathetic Connie lovers still hating on the guy who would've and maybe still will beat Connor into retirement.
 
B league Mikey will do what he's told like the good company man he is
 
