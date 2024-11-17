  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Chandler walking around the octagon while Oliveira was holding for dear life on his back was THE highlight

Ladron4sherdog said:
Both are cheaters but Chandler is infinitely worse. He did the same in the Poirier fight. The guy can't seem to fight clean.

Not saying Oliviera is a clean fighter either, but Chandler is on another level.
Yeah, and I don't blame them if the refs keep letting them do it, it becomes an unwritten rule where you're allowed to cheat until the refs tell you off.
 
PulsingJones said:
Yeah, and I don't blame them if the refs keep letting them do it, it becomes an unwritten rule where you're allowed to cheat until the refs tell you off.
Wasn't aware of anything outside of Charles glove grab... which is how Islam judo threw him. If one instance is enough to define a behavior the champs a cheat too.
 
PulsingJones said:
He got viciously rocked then tried to recover without mounting any offense by hugging Mikey for the rest of the round.

Except Mike kept standing up and walking around like a certified badass
Yeah watching an ex champion hanging on to Michael freaking Chandler was a bad look. Not being able to do anything of significance despite having all that control time wasn't a great look either.

Feed him to Islam again.
 
fortheo said:
Charles looked great for 22 minutes of that fight. You all focusing on the wrong things.
I think the homoerotic hard on some people have for Olivera clouds their judgement, that was a classic "win by control" match that people criticize other fighters for doing, and he almost got finished in the last round by an out of fuel mike who carried him across the cage like a little child to make a point.
 
PulsingJones said:
I think the homoerotic hard on some people have for Olivera clouds their judgement, that was a classic "win by control" match that people criticize other fighters for doing, and he almost got finished in the last round by an out of fuel mike who carried him across the cage like a little child to make a point.
Dude, even before the takedowns in the first four rounds, Charles was lighting chandler up on the feet too with leg kicks, right hands, upper cuts, and knees in close. It was largely one sided traffic everywhere until there was 3 minutes left in the fight. The only homoerotic thing here is you fanboying over chandler slamming his own ass into charles' dick.
 
fortheo said:
Dude, even before the takedowns in the first four rounds, Charles was lighting chandler up on the feet too with leg kicks, right hands, upper cuts, and knees in close. It was largely one sided traffic everywhere until there was 3 minutes left in the fight.
The majority of the fight was spent on the ground where Mike neutralized the occasional Oliveira offense, not arguing that Mike won, but it was an unimpressive and boring performance esp. for a guy known to be a lethal BJJ finisher.
 
