Chandler walking around the octagon while Oliveira was holding for dear life on his back was THE highlight

Need GIFs ASAP... That was badass
I thought it was the 20 back of the head shots...or the two eye pokes...or the fence grab...or the glove grab
this
Not sympathy in that regard since Oliveira is a notorious cheater as well.
Not sympathy in that regard since Oliveira is a notorious cheater as well.
Yeah, and I don't blame them if the refs keep letting them do it, it becomes an unwritten rule where you're allowed to cheat until the refs tell you off.Both are cheaters but Chandler is infinitely worse. He did the same in the Poirier fight. The guy can't seem to fight clean.
Not saying Oliviera is a clean fighter either, but Chandler is on another level.
Wasn't aware of anything outside of Charles glove grab... which is how Islam judo threw him. If one instance is enough to define a behavior the champs a cheat too.
Glove grabs, fence grabs, headbutts... He's a seasoned cheater.
Strange thread too, haters going to hate.
Strange thread too, haters going to hate.
Except Mike kept standing up and walking around like a certified badass
Except Mike kept standing up and walking around like a certified badass
I think the homoerotic hard on some people have for Olivera clouds their judgement, that was a classic "win by control" match that people criticize other fighters for doing, and he almost got finished in the last round by an out of fuel mike who carried him across the cage like a little child to make a point.
I think the homoerotic hard on some people have for Olivera clouds their judgement, that was a classic "win by control" match that people criticize other fighters for doing, and he almost got finished in the last round by an out of fuel mike who carried him across the cage like a little child to make a point.
The majority of the fight was spent on the ground where Mike neutralized the occasional Oliveira offense, not arguing that Mike won, but it was an unimpressive and boring performance esp. for a guy known to be a lethal BJJ finisher.
do these fighters train to get out of a mount or back control?