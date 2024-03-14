Chandler vs McGregor at UFC 303

humdizzle said: its honestly sad at this point how hard he's chasing this fight.



its getting to tony vs khabib levels.

Apparently you don’t understand the money at stake for Chandler?Certainly nothing as low as at any of the 5 times Khabib/Tony was scheduled.We are talking about millions of dollars at stake for Chandler.. For a non-title fight.The fight was supposed to happen in December, 2023. But people keep making it sound like it’s been a few years. When it’s actually only been a few months, at this point.The fight could still happen well within a year of the original projected 296 date. But clowns in here talk about shit they know nothing about. Most can’t even keep the facts straight.But, I’m sure you’d walk away from milions, right? You wouldn’t chase it at all?