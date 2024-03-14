Chandler vs McGregor at UFC 303

Apparently you don’t understand the money at stake for Chandler?its honestly sad at this point how hard he's chasing this fight.
its getting to tony vs khabib levels.
Delusional. Conor is still a huge draw. Facts is facts, mate.Someone needs to sit down with Chandler and Conor and let them know that no one really gives that much of shit about this irrelevant sideshow fight.
It doesn't matter if his fights suck or not. It's an irrelevant fight between two non-contenders in a company full of athletes who are far more skilled, entertaining, active, and serious about the sport/being champion. Chandler and Conor are delusional to think that everyone is just pining for and eagerly awaiting this fight.C'mon... Michael Chandler fights are never gonna suck.
This place is funny.
He's a draw to casuals, who lose interest quickly, and hasn't fought or done anything relevant in three years.Delusional. Conor is still a huge draw. Facts is facts, mate.