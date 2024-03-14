Chandler vs McGregor at UFC 303

Rizzo

Rizzo

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2006
Messages
3,334
Reaction score
1,499
Per Chandlers IG account


Will it finally happen??
 
65eb3ec68c4479e39d344613acdf4388.gif
 
its honestly sad at this point how hard he's chasing this fight.

its getting to tony vs khabib levels.
 
C'mon... Michael Chandler fights are never gonna suck.

This place is funny.
 
At this point feels like fight isnt happening, ever, they have been saying dates, this and that...yet it doesnt get signed, yawn.
 

Chandler vs McGregor at UFC 303


1XI1.gif
 
humdizzle said:
its honestly sad at this point how hard he's chasing this fight.

its getting to tony vs khabib levels.
Click to expand...
Apparently you don’t understand the money at stake for Chandler?

Certainly nothing as low as at any of the 5 times Khabib/Tony was scheduled.

We are talking about millions of dollars at stake for Chandler.. For a non-title fight.

The fight was supposed to happen in December, 2023. But people keep making it sound like it’s been a few years. When it’s actually only been a few months, at this point.

The fight could still happen well within a year of the original projected 296 date. But clowns in here talk about shit they know nothing about. Most can’t even keep the facts straight.

But, I’m sure you’d walk away from milions, right? You wouldn’t chase it at all?
 
Someone needs to sit down with Chandler and Conor and let them know that no one really gives that much of shit about this irrelevant sideshow fight.
 
VonSupervillain said:
Someone needs to sit down with Chandler and Conor and let them know that no one really gives that much of shit about this irrelevant sideshow fight.
Click to expand...
Delusional. Conor is still a huge draw. Facts is facts, mate.
 
IMG_1988.gif

Never heard this bullshit before
 
If they announce it it's not going to be on Chandlers shitty IG
 
oski said:
C'mon... Michael Chandler fights are never gonna suck.

This place is funny.
Click to expand...
It doesn't matter if his fights suck or not. It's an irrelevant fight between two non-contenders in a company full of athletes who are far more skilled, entertaining, active, and serious about the sport/being champion. Chandler and Conor are delusional to think that everyone is just pining for and eagerly awaiting this fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ShultzvsGood
Media Chandler Breaking UFC 300
2 3
Replies
56
Views
4K
Ace70 V2
Ace70 V2
S
  • Poll
Media DC proposes the idea of McGregor vs. Chandler fighting at UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
TRUS8888
TRUS8888
Black9
News Dana White says Mcgregor vs Chandler will "Hopefully" Happen This Year "There Is No Set Date, Eyeing End of The Year"
10 11 12
Replies
236
Views
7K
Adamant
Adamant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,938
Messages
55,246,083
Members
174,703
Latest member
7akim ahmed

Share this page

Back
Top