Chandler vs Diaz for the inaugural 165lb title?

I think this is a great main event for UFC 300. Furthermore, this can be done as the NSAC recognizes 165lbs as a valid weight class.
This sets up the winner vs McGregor which would break all sorts of records and might even break 3M PPV Buys. Give Conor time to heal properly and let these healthy boys get in there!
What do hardcores think of this bout?
