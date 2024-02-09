Chandler vs Diaz for the inaugural 165lb title?

I think this is a great main event for UFC 300. Furthermore, this can be done as the NSAC recognizes 165lbs as a valid weight class.

This sets up the winner vs McGregor which would break all sorts of records and might even break 3M PPV Buys. Give Conor time to heal properly and let these healthy boys get in there!

What do hardcores think of this bout?
 
165 is only 5 pounds lighter than the WW limit, so if 165 becomes a separate division, then WW would have to change as well. If anything, there could be a cruiser weight division at 235 pounds, and no limit for the heavyweights.

Also Conor doesn't deserve any title shot currently
 
A Nate Diaz main event for UFC 300?

tenor.gif


May as well give Saku and Royce a call to run it back...
 
neither diaz brother should fight for a title. or ever again honestly.
Nate is still game and is coming off an impressive win. Are we forgetting how he almost knocked out the WW champ Leon Rocky?

With Nick I agree he’s too past it.
 
The proper way to do it would to have a 4 man inaugural tournament made with top 5-10 guys from LW/WW depending on availability, and both winners fighting for the title.

That said, that's what a sport would do so I expect the UFC to do the complete opposite and just pick 2 guys with no business near a title shot in either division, let alone a new one, fight for something that will be akin to the intercontinental super hardcore bmf p4p or whatever belt to sell ppvs to the shithole states.
 
Nate is still game and is coming off an impressive win. Are we forgetting how he almost knocked out the WW champ Leon Rocky?

With Nick I agree he’s too past it.
He's coming off a boxing loss to a YouTuber. The "impressive win" you reference was a terrible performance against a completely shot Tony where they both looked like crap.

Nate is 38 and not good enough to be ranked at either lightweight or welterweight. And you think it's a good idea to make up a fake title in a non-existent division for him? That would be faker than the BMF title, at least Gaethje and Poirier were top 5.
 
He's coming off a boxing loss to a YouTuber. The "impressive win" you reference was a terrible performance against a completely shot Tony where they both looked like crap.

Nate is 38 and not good enough to be ranked at either lightweight or welterweight. And you think it's a good idea to make up a fake title in a non-existent division for him? That would be faker than the BMF title, at least Gaethje and Poirier were top 5.
This is UFC discussion buddy, there is a boxing forum here as well. I wouldn’t expect a 2023 account to know how good Nate is. Win over Tony was good, especially considering he submitted him.
 
Nate is still game and is coming off an impressive win. Are we forgetting how he almost knocked out the WW champ Leon Rocky?

With Nick I agree he’s too past it.
A short notice Tony at WW on a 4-loss skid is impressive? Tony went for the slowest and dumbest takedown against a guy known for guillotines as well?
And Nate was a punching bag in the Edwards fight for 24 minutes of that fight. This is a joke to even consider.
 
Neither are good enough to be champ of 155 or 170. What's the point having them fight for a 165 title? If anything let Islam or Leon fight for it.
 
I think this is a great main event for UFC 300. Furthermore, this can be done as the NSAC recognizes 165lbs as a valid weight class.

This sets up the winner vs McGregor which would break all sorts of records and might even break 3M PPV Buys. Give Conor time to heal properly and let these healthy boys get in there!

What do hardcores think of this bout?
no.
1.) Nate shouldn't be fighting for any real titles
2.) Conor vs Nate 3 will happen anyway eventually, no reason to possibly cancel it by feeding Nate to Chandler on some sort of eliminator.
 
Sad AF ! Cameron Diaz will be destroyed by Chandler.

But even if it was Nate or Nick, it's probably the same mis-match.
 
This is UFC discussion buddy, there is a boxing forum here as well. I wouldn’t expect a 2023 account to know how good Nate is. Win over Tony was good, especially considering he submitted him.
Lol idiot. You're a 2020 account, so by that logic you wouldn't know how good Nate is either. And no, beating a shot Tony doesn't make you good in 2023. Or do you want to give Paddy Pimblett a title shot too?

I watched Nate in his prime when he beat Cerrone and Miller to earn a title shot, then got dominated by Bendo. That was Nate at his very best. Prime Nate was not championship level and he's significantly worse now, not even good enough to be ranked.
 
I think they'd give this fight to Conor instead

But Dana might want to prolong Conors wait due to his fight contract being almost done.
 
Lol idiot. You're a 2020 account, so by that logic you wouldn't know how good Nate is either. And no, beating a shot Tony doesn't make you good in 2023. Or do you want to give Paddy Pimblett a title shot too?

I watched Nate in his prime when he beat Cerrone and Miller to earn a title shot, then got dominated by Bendo. That was Nate at his very best. Prime Nate was not championship level and he's significantly worse now, not even good enough to be ranked.
Prime nate beats prime tony
 
