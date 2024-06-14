Chandler suggesting Conor did NOT pull out and UFC forced their hand...

I doubt the injury story also. It's either some legal issue with Conor or he tried to pressure the UFC into something and it didn't work out. Don't forget, Conor recently invested in BKFC and is very hyped about it. I'm just speculating but maybe he wanted to sneak in some kind of promo for them or something. It worked for his whiskey, Proper 12 was all over the UFC events at the time. I'm still bummed that the fight is off. McGregor fights are guaranteed fun.