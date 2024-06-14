  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Chandler suggesting Conor did NOT pull out and UFC forced their hand...

Was Conor trying to renegotiate and the UFC made up a lie?

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mmafactoftheday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#mmafactoftheday</a> - Amount of times these fighters have pulled out of fights in their entire careers.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@TheNotoriousMMA</a> - 0<a href="https://twitter.com/MikeChandlerMMA?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@MikeChandlerMMA</a> - 0<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ufc303?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#ufc303</a></p>&mdash; Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) <a href="">June 13, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
Was Conor trying to renegotiate and the UFC made up a lie?

#mmafactoftheday - Amount of times these fighters have pulled out of fights in their entire careers.
@TheNotoriousMMA - 0
@MikeChandlerMMA - 0
#ufc303
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 13, 2024
Give it up Chandler and stop trying to be on the good side of Conor in the hopes of your red panty light may still happen
 
Chandler is probably on suicide watch by now.
How long has he waited for this fight.

Dude tries to make sense of it.

Years lost.
Everyone said it for years he was a fool to hold out on this
 
I hope this evolves into ever growing conspiracy theory circles that end up including Biden, the tunnel jews and the Siam maffia.
 
Chandler shouldn't have made fun of everyone who made fun of him for waiting.
 
I doubt the injury story also. It's either some legal issue with Conor or he tried to pressure the UFC into something and it didn't work out. Don't forget, Conor recently invested in BKFC and is very hyped about it. I'm just speculating but maybe he wanted to sneak in some kind of promo for them or something. It worked for his whiskey, Proper 12 was all over the UFC events at the time. I'm still bummed that the fight is off. McGregor fights are guaranteed fun.
 
