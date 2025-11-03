Chandler is criminally overrated

andgonsil

andgonsil

May 26, 2021
1,881
3,901
He has two wins

Dan "turtle in the tree Hooker" and

Tony "seven-losing streak" Ferguson
 
He's objectively a physical specimen, with the mental fortitude and prowess of a 9 year old.

Genuinely the best example possible that fighting require some degree of IQ
 
Between his height, black history month stuff, his motivational speech shit, he‘s so easy to hate lol. But he s a fun fighter to watch even if he‘s fringe.
 
markg171 said:
Like enough fight IQ to stop fighting if your vision is compromised? LOL
 
