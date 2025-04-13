Chandler has one of the worst fight iqs I have ever witnessed

why the fuck did he wrestle early against someone with much better grappling? You have a chance to land a big punch and instead use all your energy in the first 2 rounds by wrestling to no effect
 
I forgot who said it awhile ago but someone in an article said Chandler has got to be one of the most frustrating fighters to coach because his fight IQ goes out the door. I don't want to hear crap about him being top 10 next week. If you are 2-5 or 2-6 in the UFC you are not even in the top 15.
 
Should have gotten into a brawl. Pimblett is even more defensively irresponsible than he is.
 
