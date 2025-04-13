Chandler has one of the worst fight iqs I have ever witnessed

fizzlehiss
It makes me question how the hell he ever got to where he is?
What guard? He drops his hands and he even runs with his hands down, then tries to use massive amounts of energy for pick up slams that barely work. It's like he's purposefully doing a bit on how to be a bad fighter.It’s not good
His lunge in, duck, guard and cover is all its own
He rehydrates back up to 185 lbs. Ain't no way he can make FWHe should be at 145
I love this video a little too much.
with the leanness he has already , I dont think he couldHe should be at 145
Should have gotten into a brawl. Pimblett is even more defensively irresponsible than he is.why the fuck did he wrestle early against someone with much better grappling? You have a chance to land a big punch and instead use all your energy in the first 2 rounds by wrestling to no effect