Chandler has now spent the majority of his UFC career waiting for Conor fight

Chandler's such a dumbass.

I love that he thought he was ever getting this fight.

Conor ain't coming back to fight some guy who will actually be a challenge unless they've got a belt or their name is Diaz or something.
 
That’s wild.
Obviously lost the desire to fight normal fights, and who can blame him?

He's been in enough wars and taken a shit ton of damage, I doubt he's too fussed if he ever fights again - but if he does, it might as well be against Conor in a legacy fight.
 
He really should have taken fights bc it's not like he'd lose the opportunity to fight him even if he lost 3 in a row they'd still let them fight.

The amount of money he lost out on by not taking fights has got to be way more than what he'd earn for Conor. He seriously could and should have 3-4 fights by now.
 
Yeah but that doesnt really begin to describe the situation anymore. Conor says he wants to fight and UFC wont have him.
If you read what Dana has been saying or just said it it barely makes any sense.

However, UFC President Dana White has since said that McGregor will now fight in the autumn and when explaining the reason for the delay, White said it was as a result of the broken tibia McGregor suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier three years ago at UFC 264.

“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White said in an interview with Kevin Iole.

“How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f—g money.

How can the UFC and Conor not know where his leg is at. Conor doesn't need the money, etc., etc., etc. Conor is asking for a fight in media and sparing and says he is ready.

Makes 0 sense to me lol.

Kryptt said:
Very bizzare situation.
 
Everyone accepts a Conor fight is big money but it won't happen. Chandler should move on and climb the ranks. If he beats a few more guys, that will make the Conor fight that much bigger.

Conor is done, when Roadhouse comes out people will be all over him to not fight anymore regardless of how pathetic his performance is. He can take all the drugs he wants to act
 
HHJ said:
Yeah but that doesnt really begin to describe the situation anymore. Conor says he wants to fight and UFC wont have him.
Word.

I was, at the same time I made this thread, going to make one about that, but didn’t have the time to collate the quote from Conor about this - recent footage etc

It’s fucken bizzaro

Maybe he fucked them, now they’re fucking him…?
 
Such a waste and I was hoping Chandler would come in and get the title and prove to everybody he wasn't just a Bellator B-sider. Conor is irrelevant to the rankings so in hindsight Chandler should have stayed active. The only thing I can think of is that the money he's hoping to get from fighting McGregor is worth more than anything else and is possibly planning on either retiring afterwards or just trying to set himself up financially that whatever happens in his career after that fight doesn't hurt his future.
 
