Chandler has now spent the majority of his UFC career waiting for Conor fight

HHJ said: Yeah but that doesnt really begin to describe the situation anymore. Conor says he wants to fight and UFC wont have him. Click to expand...

If you read what Dana has been saying or just said it it barely makes any sense.~~~~However, UFC President Dana White has since said that McGregor will now fight in the autumn and when explaining the reason for the delay, White said it was as a result of the broken tibia McGregor suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier three years ago at UFC 264.“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White said in an interview with Kevin Iole “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f—g money.~~~~How can the UFC and Conor not know where his leg is at. Conor doesn't need the money, etc., etc., etc. Conor is asking for a fight in media and sparing and says he is ready.Makes 0 sense to me lol.