News Chandler has left Florida fight camp back in Tennessee

This is pretty much a nail in the coffin. I never was a fan of Chandler but I do feel awful for him. Give him the BMF challenge against Max. Someone on a different thread suggested that he get a title shot but he has like no chance of making it past 2 rounds with Islam, he's too reckless.
 
TadDunbar said:
Is it 100% Conor is injured?
No, he might have messed up in another way, I suppose.

But he seems to have accepted 100 % culpability for 'whatever'.
 
Claiming an injury is an excuse so they won’t put Conor on blast about him being too gone on drugs and drinking to fight. Of course Dana isn’t gonna throw Conor under the bus
 
So I take it Michael Chandler has passed up on an opportunity to fight someone else?
 
Damn I think this kind of rules out Max vs Chandler for the BMF too. If Max was a replacement Chandler wouldnt be leaving camp. Were looking at a whole new headliner, a cancelled PPV, or the PPV being reduced to a Fight Night.

Poatan Jiri is my best guess.
 
did anyone ACTUALLY text conor?? I tried to message him on ig but his profile doesn’t show up(??)
 
filthybliss said:
That would be more one-sided than Max-Gaethje unless Chandler can take it to the ground and keep it there most of the fight. I don't think he has the cardio for that, though, and it wouldn't be very "BMF" of him.
 
To add insult to injury, it looks like Chandler did a good job of bulking up to meet Conor at WW. Now he'll have to either fight a welter or shrink back down to LW.
 
