If it was Chandler that was injured, Chandler would be injured instead.
I imagine if Chandler was injured the UFC would just announce a new opponent since its in Dublin and Conor is the big draw.
Lol he'd show up to the fight on two broken legs, count on it.
Is it 100% Conor is injured?
Volkanovski-Chandler sounds like fun but it's probably too early and against medical advisement for Volk.What’s Volk up to?
If Chandler were injured half the roster would be offering to jump in.
That would be more one-sided than Max-Gaethje unless Chandler can take it to the ground and keep it there most of the fight. I don't think he has the cardio for that, though, and it wouldn't be very "BMF" of him.This is pretty much a nail in the coffin. I never was a fan of Chandler but I do feel awful for him. Give him the BMF challenge against Max. Someone on a different thread suggested that he get a title shot but he has like no chance of making it past 2 rounds with Islam, he's too reckless.