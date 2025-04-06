Media Chandler addresses the cheating accusations.

Cliffs. (I endured it so you don't have to)

Only people who are close to him know who he is; someone who lives with honour and respect.
Says Charles dug his shoulder into his eye and grabbed his gloves but he never talked about it because Charles' body was doing something his mind didn't know?
He's not calling Charles a cheater bdw, these things just happen in a fight.
Said he didn't fish hook Dustin on purpose. He grabbed his mouthpiece thinking it was his chin. He just didn't know because his body was moving on its own.
Said people talking about him cheating is a sign of weakness.
Singles out Gaethje (who called him out for cheating) and said Gaethje calling him out cheating is a sign of weakness.
Fans aren't going to like you 90 percent of the time so it doesn't really matter.
Says he is doing everything necessary in the fight. If the referee steps in and tells him to stop, he will.
Repeats he lives with honor and integrity.
Things just happen in there.
 
It's scummy but he's taking advantage of the poor reffing. Refs won't do shit about eyepokes, cagegrabs, fucking anything. Won't lose a point, won't get called out for it until you've done it 10 times.
So yea, fuck it, do whatever it is to win. Should've got his ass beat and fined for back of the headshots on Oliveira but the refs do fuck all about any fouling.
 
"But but but Charles' shoulder was in my eye, which is completely legal, so that's just an example of how it's ok that I keep doing fouls every fight!"
 
