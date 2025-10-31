Chances of Jones being on the White House card

is probably close to 100%.

Other than Harrison, he's the only American right now that is anything close to being a champion.

They need an American to win. If anyone can win, it's Jones.

Say what you want about him, but he's THE literal MMA GOAT. The White House fumbling having him fighting at this event, would be seen as a failure and also make the card underwhelming.

The UFC's current biggest star and future HOF wants this fight too.

Trumps ego is too big to pass on the opportunity to have the GOAT (who is also American) headline this event.
 
Yeh, Jon has to be on this card.

If Tom stops being a whiney puss and stops pretending he can't see maybe Jon can fight him.
 
Jones' fighting days are over. He will be spending his remaining days fulfilling his Catholic duties and spreading the sacred scriptures of Jesus Christ. Amen
1761907032020.png
 
I don't think you could risk having him on the card. He could fail a drug test, beat his wife, or who knows how many different things he could do to put a stain on this card.
 
Jonnyboy was real unlucky Tom quit because Gane was gonna cruise to a W there and then have the Jones vs Gane 2 set up at the White House
 
anuscakes said:
I don't think you could risk having him on the card. He could fail a drug test, beat his wife, or who knows how many different things he could do to put a stain on this card.
Those things would just make the card feel extra American
 
xhaydenx said:
Yeh, Jon has to be on this card.

If Tom stops being a whiney puss and stops pretending he can't see maybe Jon can fight him.
Aspinall blew his chances it looks like.

Eyegate massively plummeted his stock.
The UFC also can't trust him now.

Jones and Poatan want to fight each other and honestly that's the biggest fight they can make by far.

Other than that, what is there? Ilia vs Islam? Ilia vs McGregor? McGregor vs Chandler?
Even still, there is no legendary American or American Champ. Plus McGregor doesn't have his same aura anymore. AND those fights alone are still not enough.
 
usernamee said:
Jonnyboy was real unlucky Tom quit because Gane was gonna cruise to a W there and then have the Jones vs Gane 2 set up at the White House
Yea, or think it would be, Jones returns to fight Gane at the end of this year or top of next year - take the belt, then defend it vs Alex at the White House. That would have been perfect
 
