Chances of Jones being on the White House card

is probably close to 100%.
Other than Harrison, he's the only American right now that is anything close to being a champion.
They need an American to win. If anyone can win, it's Jones.
Say what you want about him, but he's THE literal MMA GOAT. The White House fumbling having him fighting at this event, would be seen as a failure and also make the card underwhelming.
The UFC's current biggest star and future HOF wants this fight too.
Trumps ego is too big to pass on the opportunity to have the GOAT (who is also American) headline this event.
