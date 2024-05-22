% Chance of Dustin hitting a gilly on Islam

What are the statistical chances of Dustin hitting a successful guillotine on Islam?
Guillotines are not some unusual submissions in MMA, and despite many things going in favor of Islam we CANNOT underestimate the potential for a guillotine submission to end the fight.
As they say even a broken clock is right twice a day
 
Jumping a gilly ? 99.9% chances.
A successfful gilly ? 0.01%
 
It's a sure thing. Bet the house.

Follow me for more financial advice.
 
It's the fans fault that he thinks they'll work, they told him he nearly finished Khabib with one and he believed it despite anyone who's more than a white belt in BJJ could see that would never get finished.
 
haj02 said:
It's the fans fault that he thinks they'll work, they told him he nearly finished Khabib with one and he believed it despite anyone who's more than a white belt in BJJ could see that would never get finished.
<{Joewithit}>

You believe that?
 
Islam barely shoots onto the legs really. Uses more clinch trips and throws. Gonna be hard to even get his head in that position unless Dustin hurts him first
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Islam barely shoots onto the legs really. Uses more clinch trips and throws. Gonna be hard to even get his head in that position unless Dustin hurts him first
Islam uses single legs a ton. The double leg he uses far less often but we saw him make midfight adjustments and time a couple slick double legs on Volk that caught the Aussie completely off guard. Regardless, I don't think he's at all concerned with Poiriers Guillotine, probably a lot more concerned with being able to avoid exchanging in boxing range at literally all cost.
 
considering he has never won a fight with that submission id say he has less than 1% chance. could happen. but wont.
 
