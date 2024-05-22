% Chance of Dustin hitting a gilly on Islam

biscuitsbrah said: Islam barely shoots onto the legs really. Uses more clinch trips and throws. Gonna be hard to even get his head in that position unless Dustin hurts him first Click to expand...

Islam uses single legs a ton. The double leg he uses far less often but we saw him make midfight adjustments and time a couple slick double legs on Volk that caught the Aussie completely off guard. Regardless, I don't think he's at all concerned with Poiriers Guillotine, probably a lot more concerned with being able to avoid exchanging in boxing range at literally all cost.