% Chance of Dustin hitting a gilly on Islam

Almighty42
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 23, 2023
- Messages
- 23
- Reaction score
- 34
What are the statistical chances of Dustin hitting a successful guillotine on Islam?
Guillotines are not some unusual submissions in MMA, and despite many things going in favor of Islam we CANNOT underestimate the potential for a guillotine submission to end the fight.
As they say even a broken clock is right twice a day
