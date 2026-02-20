Champs' potential Nemesis

I know this is not the spirit of the OP, but I can't see nobody out of the obvious contenders as a krytonite.



FLW - Pantoja is still the best. Meanwhile, from Brandon Moreno upwards anyone could get the belt from Van (great fighter, BTW).

BW - Merab could beat Yan again. Umar, maybe.

FW - Time will beat Volk in the form of Movsar.

LW - Arman, and that's it. But let's see how Max looks again at 155 vs Charles.

WW - The division with a more dominant champ IMHO. Without Shavkat, Brady > Ian > Morales have some chances. Probably Usman could give Islam the most trouble, but he's far from deserving a TS. MVP would be a curve ball.

MW - Khamzat is so untested. I don't know. Sean? Fluffy? Caio?

LHW - Despite failing twice, I can only see Jiri beating Alex. If Alex vacates, is Jiri's division and I can't see anyone threatening him.

HW - Best one is Tom by a wide margin. Meanwhile, Alex could get the belt. Both Alex and Gane lose to Blaydes or Pavlovich.