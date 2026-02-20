Champs' potential Nemesis

Dagestanaev
Low rank fighters that actually can beat the champion?
At welterweight, I am pretty sure Belal ranked 4 can beat Islam. Problem is there are other guys before for the title shot and Islam will retire after several fights.
At featherweight, Pitbull is ranked 12 and he is on a decline, especially after being KO by Suzuki. But he might defeat an old Volk in a good day.
Flyweight, Kyoji ranked 5 can beat Van. Actually it would be a great fight.
You will laugh your ass off, but serious Costa , Clark Kent Costa, has a chance of beating Khamzat. Problem with Costa is that he is stupid wasting this years. Ranked 12.
And that's it. The others are pretty stable. Poatan, Topuria. At HW they just have punchers chance
