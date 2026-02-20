Champs' potential Nemesis

Low rank fighters that actually can beat the champion?

At welterweight, I am pretty sure Belal ranked 4 can beat Islam. Problem is there are other guys before for the title shot and Islam will retire after several fights.

At featherweight, Pitbull is ranked 12 and he is on a decline, especially after being KO by Suzuki. But he might defeat an old Volk in a good day.

Flyweight, Kyoji ranked 5 can beat Van. Actually it would be a great fight.

You will laugh your ass off, but serious Costa , Clark Kent Costa, has a chance of beating Khamzat. Problem with Costa is that he is stupid wasting this years. Ranked 12.

And that's it. The others are pretty stable. Poatan, Topuria. At HW they just have punchers chance
 
I know this is not the spirit of the OP, but I can't see nobody out of the obvious contenders as a krytonite.

FLW - Pantoja is still the best. Meanwhile, from Brandon Moreno upwards anyone could get the belt from Van (great fighter, BTW).
BW - Merab could beat Yan again. Umar, maybe.
FW - Time will beat Volk in the form of Movsar.
LW - Arman, and that's it. But let's see how Max looks again at 155 vs Charles.
WW - The division with a more dominant champ IMHO. Without Shavkat, Brady > Ian > Morales have some chances. Probably Usman could give Islam the most trouble, but he's far from deserving a TS. MVP would be a curve ball.
MW - Khamzat is so untested. I don't know. Sean? Fluffy? Caio?
LHW - Despite failing twice, I can only see Jiri beating Alex. If Alex vacates, is Jiri's division and I can't see anyone threatening him.
HW - Best one is Tom by a wide margin. Meanwhile, Alex could get the belt. Both Alex and Gane lose to Blaydes or Pavlovich.
 
Pretty shitty list from you TS.

Van is the weakest champ.. or at least the most unproven.

Belal is worse than Islam at everything. I think Garry can beat Makhachev via jabbing from a mile away.
Volk will lose because he is getting old. We haven't seen Movsar in a gazillion years so we don't know.
Arman smokes Topuria.
Khamzat is not as dominant as DDP made him look. I agree with Costa.. he has solid TDD and is durable. Khamzat is frail if he can't get his gameplan going.
Pieira is not getting beaten at LHW for now. Maybe Ulberg can pointfight a shit decision?
 
If you were smart enough, you could realize Belal isn't getting a title shot. Keep dreaming at those titties, you will never get them
BigTruck said:
Low rank fighters then provides top 5 and 4 as examples. Smart gonna smart.
Click to expand...
 
