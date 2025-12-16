Champs now vs Champs a decade ago who wins?

Cowboy Kurt Angle
HW Tom Aspinall VS Fabrício Werdum
Tom would probably destroy Werdum
LHW Alex Pereira VS (1) Daniel Cormier
Alex’s takedown defence needs improvement prime DC man handle Alex
MW Khamzat Chimaev VS Luke Rockhold
Khamzat via whatever he wants
WW Islam Makhachev VS Robbie Lawler (1)
I’d favour Islam he likely beats Lawler the same way he beat JDM
LW Ilia Topuria VS Rafael dos Anjos (1)
Ilia knocks out RDA pretty quickly
FW Alexander Volkanovski VS Conor McGregor
This is a tricky one I guess I will go with Conor because of Volks age but feel like Volk could take this as well
BW Petr Yan VS T.J. Dillashaw (2)
Banger matchup I slightly lean towards TJ
FLW Joshua Van VS Demetrious Johnson (7)
Van is still super new DJ takes this easy
Women’s
BW Kayla Harrison VS Holly Holm
Well Hollys weakness has always been grapplers (for the most part) I don’t see this going any different then how it went at UFC 300
SW Mackenzie Dern VS Joanna Jędrzejczyk (2)
Prime Joanna likely KOs Dern pretty quick
