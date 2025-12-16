  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Champs now vs Champs a decade ago who wins?

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
11,456
Reaction score
16,703
HW Tom Aspinall VS Fabrício Werdum

Tom would probably destroy Werdum


LHW Alex Pereira VS (1) Daniel Cormier

Alex’s takedown defence needs improvement prime DC man handle Alex



MW Khamzat Chimaev VS Luke Rockhold

Khamzat via whatever he wants


WW Islam Makhachev VS Robbie Lawler (1)

I’d favour Islam he likely beats Lawler the same way he beat JDM


LW Ilia Topuria VS Rafael dos Anjos (1)

Ilia knocks out RDA pretty quickly


FW Alexander Volkanovski VS Conor McGregor

This is a tricky one I guess I will go with Conor because of Volks age but feel like Volk could take this as well



BW Petr Yan VS T.J. Dillashaw (2)

Banger matchup I slightly lean towards TJ



FLW Joshua Van VS Demetrious Johnson (7)

Van is still super new DJ takes this easy




Women’s



BW Kayla Harrison VS Holly Holm

Well Hollys weakness has always been grapplers (for the most part) I don’t see this going any different then how it went at UFC 300



SW Mackenzie Dern VS Joanna Jędrzejczyk (2)

Prime Joanna likely KOs Dern pretty quick
 
2025 By Clean Sweep :)

Now 2025 vs 2012 would be a thing of dreams

the-ufc-champions-12-years-ago-v0-O73jIxKh897rS2bLg4WBSRdLERc191TRa-fOozJyd3U.jpg
 
Pantoja would be a more intriguing opponent for DJ and the only one I disagree on is Yan. I think he could beat TJ. Specially if Yan shows up like he did in the rematch with Merab.
 
I don't think Joanna KO's Dern, I think it would be at best TKO or maybe going the distance but it would be like that Evan Tanner fight when his nose is sideways and shit. Either way, Dern would never be considered attractive again, relying solely on her ASSets.
 
VinceArch said:
I don't think Islam would be able to beat Robbie. Not as easily as he beat JDM anyway.
Click to expand...

I struggled with this one myself but ultimately still took Islam to win by UD. Robbie has solid TDD and scrambles well, but vs pressure wrestlers we was taken down consistently and his striking wasn't really effective. He tends to have low out put when facing that style.
 
JKS said:
I struggled with this one myself but ultimately still took Islam to win by UD. Robbie has solid TDD and scrambles well, but vs pressure wrestlers we was taken down consistently and his striking wasn't really effective. He tends to have low out put when facing that style.
Click to expand...
It's a fight where it goes 1 of two ways: Robbie lands first and keeps Islam at bay until a wild brawl occurs or Islam shoots for a takedown once more and Robbie puts him away or Islam gets the takedown but if he can't keep him their, because Robbie scrambles well, can he fish for a submission or is it back to the feet once more? It's definitely a fun fight.
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
HW Tom Aspinall VS Fabrício Werdum

Tom would probably destroy Werdum


LHW Alex Pereira VS (1) Daniel Cormier

Alex’s takedown defence needs improvement prime DC man handle Alex



MW Khamzat Chimaev VS Luke Rockhold

Khamzat via whatever he wants


WW Islam Makhachev VS Robbie Lawler (1)

I’d favour Islam he likely beats Lawler the same way he beat JDM


LW Ilia Topuria VS Rafael dos Anjos (1)

Ilia knocks out RDA pretty quickly


FW Alexander Volkanovski VS Conor McGregor

This is a tricky one I guess I will go with Conor because of Volks age but feel like Volk could take this as well



BW Petr Yan VS T.J. Dillashaw (2)

Banger matchup I slightly lean towards TJ



FLW Joshua Van VS Demetrious Johnson (7)

Van is still super new DJ takes this easy




Women’s



BW Kayla Harrison VS Holly Holm

Well Hollys weakness has always been grapplers (for the most part) I don’t see this going any different then how it went at UFC 300



SW Mackenzie Dern VS Joanna Jędrzejczyk (2)

Prime Joanna likely KOs Dern pretty quick
Click to expand...
Are the dates exactly 10 years ago? Holm was champion for a very brief period, Prime Rousey probably its a better challenge.

Chimaev, Makhachev and Topuria would have way tougher challenges than how you think those fights play out.
 
El Fernas said:
Are the dates exactly 10 years ago? Holm was champion for a very brief period, Prime Rousey probably its a better challenge.

Chimaev, Makhachev and Topuria would have way tougher challenges than how you think those fights play out.
Click to expand...
Yes Holly koed Ronda November 15th 2015 and lost to Tate March 5th 2016
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
HW Tom Aspinall VS Fabrício Werdum

Tom would probably destroy Werdum


LHW Alex Pereira VS (1) Daniel Cormier

Alex’s takedown defence needs improvement prime DC man handle Alex



MW Khamzat Chimaev VS Luke Rockhold

Khamzat via whatever he wants


WW Islam Makhachev VS Robbie Lawler (1)

I’d favour Islam he likely beats Lawler the same way he beat JDM


LW Ilia Topuria VS Rafael dos Anjos (1)

Ilia knocks out RDA pretty quickly


FW Alexander Volkanovski VS Conor McGregor

This is a tricky one I guess I will go with Conor because of Volks age but feel like Volk could take this as well



BW Petr Yan VS T.J. Dillashaw (2)

Banger matchup I slightly lean towards TJ



FLW Joshua Van VS Demetrious Johnson (7)

Van is still super new DJ takes this easy




Women’s



BW Kayla Harrison VS Holly Holm

Well Hollys weakness has always been grapplers (for the most part) I don’t see this going any different then how it went at UFC 300



SW Mackenzie Dern VS Joanna Jędrzejczyk (2)

Prime Joanna likely KOs Dern pretty quick
Click to expand...
Agree with all except I got Yan over TJ and Volk over Conor
 
The LHW division is still having tough fights against a 43YO guy that was middle of the pack when Cormier was champ.

The Volk that fought Top, coming off a KO, would be finished by prime Conor as well. He was responding badly to pressure and Conor was good at that. Being fresly KOed makes you shy.

Robbie was finished quite a few times on the ground, in his prime, I doubt he'd be comfortable against Islam there.

Aspinall might finish Werdum fast, but if he doesn't get the KO then what? Unproven for a dog fight, just like Topuria.
 
Hmmm I think Werdum would beat Tom, but probably agreed with the rest.


TJ vs Yan would be the greatest fight ever
 
Tom wouldn't destroy Werdum

Idk about Conor vs Volk. Alex is much more well-rounded. Better cardio, grappling etc. In a pure striking match Conor probably. Otherwise Volk has the ability to beat him everywhere else
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
My Too Early Mock Whitehouse Card
Replies
16
Views
435
svmr_db
svmr_db
fries in the bag
News Dana White confirms UFC will choose White House fighters starting February 2026
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Luthien
Luthien
Jonjonesgonemad
Mackenzie Dern is the most beatable champion in the UFC at the moment!
2
Replies
20
Views
569
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,222
Messages
58,425,421
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top