The Championship belts need to get changed.

Im a 42 year old fight fan. I loved fighting since before MMA was even a thing. When i was a kid i loved the Championship belts that my favorite fighters fought for. Those belts all had unique styles that i liked. 65e00880cd7f168fce8f709fdfc7ebe0.jpg

This was cool for the 80's. Then the UFC came along in the 90's and the UFC belts were so awesome it made the boxing belts look boring.
Here is what the first UFC belt looked like.
main_1497304981-Royce-Gracie-Signed-Full-Size-UFC-1-Championship-Belt-Inscribed-HOF-03-UFC-1-2...jpg
Then UFC 5 CAME

Screenshot_20250509_190352_Samsung Internet.jpg
This is when i was like damn i love the BELTS in MMA.

dan-severn.jpgdan-severn-ufc-belts-1.jpg

The early UFC belts were amazing.

Then they changed to the ALL GOLD ERA. which will always be classics now because all my favorite fighters fought and held these titles in the 2000'simages-7.jpeg71Gc9W-zmQL._AC_UY1000_.jpg

All good at this time. Then we all of sudden change to these??

Screenshot_20250509_190017_Samsung Internet.jpg

Like cool for a very short time and i just feel like the time for a new belt is here. These just flat out suck. Looks like the electric car of MMA belts. like what kind prank is this???

Now this has a unique flavor and the UFC should change it up more often with variations like this.



images-6.jpeg


Its not really my style either but it is better than the original New belt.

Then the UFC added the BMF belt. Like look at this.

images-9.jpeg
Just so generic and boring.

The UFC Needs to design a new belt that feels and looks like you are a WORLD CHAMPION GLADIATOR. Something much more epic than these current belts.


Which MMA belt is the GREATEST MMA CHAMPIONSHIP BELT EVER????
 
That kinda looks like The Rock's new belt


the-rocks-new-belt-shown-at-the-wrestle-mania-40-hall-of-v0-ppgoonu88ssc1.webp
 
I said before that the new UFC belt looks like a bottle cap. They created it for Connor and he never earned one🤣

P.S: I get what they tried to do with the angles. It reflects light better and gives it more "pop" on television. The silly flag designs are the worst part imo🚩
 
Some nice belts, there. Thanks for posting all that, OP.

I also find the previous iteration of belts (prior to the change in 2019 or whenever it was) to be the best looking ones. There was some prestige to them, in my opinion.
 
The current UFC belt is the absolute dog shit. Still doesn't look right after several years.

I believe the reason stated was that they didn't want to give a new belt each title fight(it was estimated to cost 300,000$ each) so they went with ruby thing for defending champions, so basically they were being cheap
 
Yeah it's not very prestigious looking title.

I like the idea of a Dragon Gate style belt, where the title has a cabinet you can unlock to put inside the plaques of the contenders you've beaten. But I guess that's more of a thing fit for pride.

Dragon-web-5-800x485.jpg
 
