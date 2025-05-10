this is my new account
The Championship belts need to get changed.
Im a 42 year old fight fan. I loved fighting since before MMA was even a thing. When i was a kid i loved the Championship belts that my favorite fighters fought for. Those belts all had unique styles that i liked.
This was cool for the 80's. Then the UFC came along in the 90's and the UFC belts were so awesome it made the boxing belts look boring.
Here is what the first UFC belt looked like.
Then UFC 5 CAME
This is when i was like damn i love the BELTS in MMA.
The early UFC belts were amazing.
Then they changed to the ALL GOLD ERA. which will always be classics now because all my favorite fighters fought and held these titles in the 2000's
All good at this time. Then we all of sudden change to these??
Like cool for a very short time and i just feel like the time for a new belt is here. These just flat out suck. Looks like the electric car of MMA belts. like what kind prank is this???
Now this has a unique flavor and the UFC should change it up more often with variations like this.
Its not really my style either but it is better than the original New belt.
Then the UFC added the BMF belt. Like look at this.
Just so generic and boring.
The UFC Needs to design a new belt that feels and looks like you are a WORLD CHAMPION GLADIATOR. Something much more epic than these current belts.
Here is a quick showing of the "B" GRADE MMA Organization BELTS. ( in my next post)
Which MMA belt is the GREATEST MMA CHAMPIONSHIP BELT EVER????
