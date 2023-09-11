Champions League winner -- group stage starts Sept. 19

Champions League winner -- group stage starts Sept. 19

Outcomes w/Current Odds

Lazio : 100/1 (100.00)

Copenhagen : 1500/1 (1500.00)

Crvena Zvezda : 1000/1 (1000.00)

Shakhtar : 1000/1 (1000.00)

Antwerp : 1000/1 (1000.00)

Young Boys : 750/1 (750.00)

Braga : 500/1 (500.00)

Celtic : 500/1 (500.00)

Salzburg : 500/1 (500.00)

Galatasaray : 500/1 (500.00)

PSV : 250/1 (250.00)

Lens : 250/1 (250.00)

Feyenoord : 200/1 (200.00)

Union Berlin : 150/1 (150.00)

Real Sociedad : 150/1 (150.00)

Porto : 100/1 (100.00)

Manchester City : 9/4 (2.25)

Sevilla : 100/1 (100.00)

Dortmund : 66/1 (66.00)

Benfica : 66/1 (66.00)

RB Leipzig : 66/1 (66.00)

AC Milan : 40/1 (40.00)

Newcastle : 33/1 (33.00)

Inter : 28/1 (28.00)

Manchester United : 28/1 (28.00)

Atletico Madrid : 25/1 (25.00)

Napoli : 25/1 (25.00)

Paris Saint-Germain : 16/1 (16.00)

Barcelona : 14/1 (14.00)

Arsenal : 11/1 (11.00)

Real Madrid : 17/2 (8.50)

Bayern Munich : 11/2 (5.50)
Place your wagers here...
 
helax said:
Damn cavvy with that 66:1 long shot!
ergeofgreat.jpg
 
