MiCavalier
fake rich
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2010
- Messages
- 14,434
- Reaction score
- 6,836
MiCavalier submitted a new Sportsbook Event:
Champions League winner -- group stage starts Sept. 19
Place your wagers here...
Champions League winner -- group stage starts Sept. 19
Outcomes w/Current Odds
Lazio : 100/1 (100.00)
Copenhagen : 1500/1 (1500.00)
Crvena Zvezda : 1000/1 (1000.00)
Shakhtar : 1000/1 (1000.00)
Antwerp : 1000/1 (1000.00)
Young Boys : 750/1 (750.00)
Braga : 500/1 (500.00)
Celtic : 500/1 (500.00)
Salzburg : 500/1 (500.00)
Galatasaray : 500/1 (500.00)
PSV : 250/1 (250.00)
Lens : 250/1 (250.00)
Feyenoord : 200/1 (200.00)
Union Berlin : 150/1 (150.00)
Real Sociedad : 150/1 (150.00)
Porto : 100/1 (100.00)
Manchester City : 9/4 (2.25)
Sevilla : 100/1 (100.00)
Dortmund : 66/1 (66.00)
Benfica : 66/1 (66.00)
RB Leipzig : 66/1 (66.00)
AC Milan : 40/1 (40.00)
Newcastle : 33/1 (33.00)
Inter : 28/1 (28.00)
Manchester United : 28/1 (28.00)
Atletico Madrid : 25/1 (25.00)
Napoli : 25/1 (25.00)
Paris Saint-Germain : 16/1 (16.00)
Barcelona : 14/1 (14.00)
Arsenal : 11/1 (11.00)
Real Madrid : 17/2 (8.50)
Bayern Munich : 11/2 (5.50)
Place your wagers here...