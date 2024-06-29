  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Chama literally means Shaman in Portuguese

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

This is part two of my earlier thread ( https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/alex-poatan-pereira-draws-dark-magical-powers-from-spirits-and-jaguars.4333847/ ) investigating Alex Pereira's dark magic roots. I was thinking about the word Chama and how it sounds so simliar to Shaman... so I googled the meaning of Chama and checked different websites and....

Chama (Xamã) means Shaman in Portuguese. Another interpretation is 'flame'.

and the pronunciation for those who don't believe it's the same word he is saying:

This guy had the entire world chanting Shaman... no wonder he has otherworldly knock out power. We've been literally leveling his spirits up. Jiri was right along. How deep does the demonism go?

I’ve been saying Pereira is a blood mage for years
 
All this beating around the bush bores me just sign my contract.
 
