Chama literally means Shaman in Portuguese

This is part two of my earlier thread ( https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/alex-poatan-pereira-draws-dark-magical-powers-from-spirits-and-jaguars.4333847/ ) investigating Alex Pereira's dark magic roots. I was thinking about the word Chama and how it sounds so simliar to Shaman... so I googled the meaning of Chama and checked different websites and....
https://www.seslisozluk.net/en/what-is-the-meaning-of-xamã/
Chama (Xamã) means Shaman in Portuguese. Another interpretation is 'flame'.
and the pronunciation for those who don't believe it's the same word he is saying:
This guy had the entire world chanting Shaman... no wonder he has otherworldly knock out power. We've been literally leveling his spirits up. Jiri was right along. How deep does the demonism go?
This guy had the entire world chanting Shaman... no wonder he has otherworldly knock out power. We've been literally leveling his spirits up. Jiri was right along. How deep does the demonism go?
