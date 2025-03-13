Chama Cupcakes

fujitsugroundnpound
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2025
- Messages
- 175
- Reaction score
- 130
lol I was confused and thought you were just replying to your own thread 4 timesBro wtf are you doing
Get your own damn avatar
I dunno why the guy is being a ripoff cunt. It's very annoying.lol I was confused and thought you were just replying to your own thread 4 times
yeah he could use one of these if he wants to be apart of the ank agendaI dunno why the guy is being a ripoff cunt. It's very annoying.
Oh stop pretending this isn’t your spawn will yeI dunno why the guy is being a ripoff cunt. It's very annoying.
Copycat shite.Oh stop pretending this isn’t your spawn will ye