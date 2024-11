I mean have you watched those videos?



I tried, god knows I did, but after some time I lost all interest in them and I havent watched a single video of this yt-show in over a year.



Its not only that he needs ages to come to the point, but also the ways he uses to come to the point are in 90% of the time not connected to the topic/fight/fighters per se. As its been a while I really have no real example to share, but its basically that when the video title is "JBJ will beat Stipe because of this one thing he does" he will start with "Jon Bones Jones... and then jump immediately to, i dont know, something like Olympic Swimming and Michael Phelps and his success, talk then 7min about Phelps and how he won so many medals and then for 27 seconds use Phelpses example and wrap up his JBJ vs Stipe prediction.



This is how practically all his vides go, and I just dont have the energy and will to listen to this BS. I understand that he thinks he is very smart and sophisticated by presenting fights and predictiions in a different way than all the others, but at the end of the day his way sucks and thats why his yt is declining. Thank god it is!