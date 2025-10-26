Media Chael Sonnen: Tom Aspinall Should Have Continued Fighting After the Eye Poke

resize

Chael Sonnen holds Tom Aspinall partially responsible for the anticlimactic ending to UFC 321.

Aspinall put his heavyweight title on the line against Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 321 on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Gane was seemingly doing well on his feet before he accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes at the same time late in the first round. Aspinall was unable to see clearly, and the bout was declared a no contest, leaving fans and pundits disappointed.

While Sonnen acknowledges that eye pokes are illegal, he notes that fighters often have to fight with one eye when the other is left compromised by legal shots. The former UFC light heavyweight believes Aspinall, as the UFC heavyweight champion, could have continued fighting after getting poked in the eye.

’Fighting with One Eye is Very Common'​


“Being poked in the eye is illegal,” Sonnen said on the ESPN post-fight show. “But fighting with one eye is very common. The opponent is trying to hit your eye, he’s trying to bust up and make your nose bleed… You’re the heavyweight champion of the world. You’ve got to fight with one eye at times.”

You fight with one eye sometimes, when the opposition has done his job correctly and busts it up, not when it is compromised from your opponent gouging it (unless your opponent is Gerard Gordeau). What is a good example of what happens when a fighter cleanly compromises his opponent's eye, and the opponent has no choice but to continue?

Here's a well known one:
tumblr_mz0fjgWuk41ry1rm7o1_400.gif

Chael isn't long on logic
 
Chael the guy who used pretend he was getting ppv buys and a millions when he was on 60/60

He’s a bitter and jealous individual
 
If you called Jon a pussy, coward, quitter etc. For the last 2 years, you can't feign being so mortified and repulsed that people are calling Tom those names. Petty is as petty does.

It's the hypocrisy that kills me.

Either we can call heavyweight cage fighting champions every name under the sun if they seemingly took any easy out, or we can't.
 
I am debating if I should continue watching MMA after the eye poke! Common Chael if you don't need the money you need to stop talking.

WTF is gong on here?
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
If you called Jon a pussy, coward, quitter etc. For the last 2 years, you can't feign being so mortified and repulsed that people are calling Tom those names. Petty is as petty does.

It's the hypocrisy that kills me.

Either we can call heavyweight cage fighting champions every name under the sun if they seemingly took any easy out, or we can't.
Click to expand...
One got in the cage and got fouled, the other avoided getting in the cage and only did so under his best conditions, almost certainly geared up every time, and was the one usually doing the fouling.

If you follow this sport AT ALL and have seen NC's before, then calling a guy names for getting fouled and not continuing IS petty, while calling Jon every title he has earned repeatedly is just called telling facts. The fact you emphasized the champ part seems to imply you're in the former camp
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Now everyone knows Tom was right not to continue, cuz Chael said he should have
Click to expand...

This. If Chael had taken the stance "He was fouled and his vision impaired. Of course it makes sense to call it and run it back later"...I'd have to reassess everything. Thankfully Chael reaffirmed that I had the correct view all along.
 
mkess101 said:
This. If Chael had taken the stance "He was fouled and his vision impaired. Of course it makes sense to call it and run it back later"...I'd have to reassess everything. Thankfully Chael reaffirmed that I had the correct view all along.
Click to expand...
As if to further cement it, Anthony Smith chimed in to agree with Chael.
571144700_1387321639421956_8375027755039395875_n.jpg


Few things are a problem with that. Smith's eye was fucked up by a hard left hook then some bad ground and pound. He wasn't fouled. Secondly, Smith's end of career run was RIPE with 'quitting' level performances. Sure, maybe he was still in the cage to get his ass kicked, but he certainly wasn't trying anymore. And thirdly, the biggest time his heart came at his own detriment would have resulted in him being LHW if he just simply acknowledged the fact that a fighter shouldn't have to continue at a disadvantage after an egregious (and in his case, obviously deliberate) foul. So maybe, not the guy to give advice on this.
 
If you legitimately lose vision from a foul, why continue?

If you took a soccer kick to the head and you're barely conscious, should you wake back up and continue fighting?

I can understand getting your eye socket jabbed into oblivion and quitting being scrutinized, but not a serious injury due to a foul.
 
This is the final proof we need, for Sonnen to completely shutup and stop any form of fight commentary. What a huge disadvantage that would have given Tom.
 
He was behind to the scores, opponent looking much stronger physical-form. His thappad in round prior simply could not find its mark.

But then he receive the opportunity...suddenly Jujhar he was blasted with full power thappad to his eye ji 💥👁️〰️

giphy.gif

He could received the disqualify victory; this is his out yaar. Win bonus and ranking increase #EasyMoneyJi
But instead he chose the honorable path, then plot the vengeance like true Khalsa🪯 He is here for more than sport



Even one more came, but referee did not catch this nor the stepping violation. No complaining-shomplaining from Jujhar everyone they deserve grace haanji. He simply forgive the official and lock-in 🔒. This is his moment to reclaim India's honor on dangal sport.

giphy.gif




Final thappad, Jujhar must win the round.

Summoning full desi strength he throw one powerful thappad, stunning the man 3 times his size 🩴💥😵‍💫 Jujhar stamps the decision victory and the crowd becomes wild 💪🏾🥳🎊🪅

giphy.gif


This is the toughness 2,000 mud dangal will earn you 💩🤼💩 Jujhar is now the hero of India and well to his way in becoming a goat. Waheguru always reminding us without dukh there is no sukh #SinghIsKing



...Now imagine you replace Jujhar with Tom Aspinall how legend that is for him, ji.

There are sportsmen, and there are warriors, simple-simple ji. Both paths are okay yaar but you must remain honorable till the end. I hope Tommy bhai will find his true path 🙏🏾🦁
 
Bobby Boulders said:
You fight with one eye sometimes, when the opposition has done his job correctly and busts it up, not when it is compromised from your opponent gouging it (unless your opponent is Gerard Gordeau). What is a good example of what happens when a fighter cleanly compromises his opponent's eye, and the opponent has no choice but to continue?

Here's a well known one:
View attachment 1118434

Chael isn't long on logic
Click to expand...

That hurts to watch, ya know ?
 
Slapjit said:
He was behind to the scores, opponent looking much stronger physical-form. His thappad in round prior simply could not find its mark.

But then he receive the opportunity...suddenly Jujhar he was blasted with full power thappad to his eye ji 💥👁️〰️

giphy.gif

He could received the disqualify victory; this is his out yaar. Win bonus and ranking increase #EasyMoneyJi
But instead he chose the honorable path, then plot the vengeance like true Khalsa🪯 He is here for more than sport



Even one more came, but referee did not catch this nor the stepping violation. No complaining-shomplaining from Jujhar everyone they deserve grace haanji. This is his moment to reclaim India's honor on dangal sport. He simply forgive the official and lock-in 🔒.

giphy.gif




Final thappad, Jujhar must win the round.

Summoning full desi strength he throw one powerful thappad, stunning the man 3 times his size 🩴💥😵‍💫 Jujhar stamps the decision victory and the crowd becomes wild 💪🏾🥳🎊🪅

giphy.gif


This is the toughness 2,000 mud dangal will earn you 💩🤼💩 Jujhar is now the hero of India and well to his way in becoming a goat. Waheguru always reminding us without dukh there is no sukh #SinghIsKing



...Now imagine you replace Jujhar with Tom Aspinall how legend that is for him, ji.

There are sportsmen, and there are warriors, simple-simple ji. Both paths are okay yaar but you must remain honorable till the end. I hope Tommy bhai will find his true path 🙏🏾🦁
Click to expand...

Tha fuc# did i just watch ?
And read ?
 
You guys forget one of the worst eyepokes ever was stipe vs DC DC faught with one eye makes aspinal look like a cup cake
 
