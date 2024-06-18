  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Chael Sonnen suggests Conor McGregor is not injured, but in rehab for substance abuse

Do you believe him?

  • Total voters
    5
BoxerMaurits said:
God damn it @Substance Abuse
Click to expand...

Sonnen is a criminal. A blow hard. A liar. A cheater.

I believe him.

sonnen-busted.gif
 
He's lucky that McGregor isn't going to pull up to West Lynn to confront him

72bdf79f002baf50091f5b800a4d14ba.gif
 
It's definitely possible.
The reaction to this whole thing has felt like a severe injury has happened, or some legal/substance abuse issues.
The fact that they are merely rescheduling the fight for August leads me to believe it may not be a major injury at all, so that definitely lends more chance to it being the latter.
 
Jesus.

There is absolutely no way, especially for clicks or attention, I would be putting something like that into the public arena unless it was absolutely 100 % true, double-checked and provable.

Conor McGregor will have a monster legal team at this point, and if Chael can't prove it/if it doesn't "come to light" then that's textbook lawsuit shit right there.
 
A couple others mentioned that as a possibility on here and I initially felt no way. Now I'm thinking maybe there is truth to it.
 
Why are so many people in podcasts, YouTube, etc., always screaming?

So annoying.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,670
Messages
55,710,452
Members
174,908
Latest member
GBBOU

Share this page

Back
Top