Corrado Soprano said: Anderson Silva with fully healed ribs made easy work of Sonnen. Silva turned Chael into a panic striker and caused him to throw that ridiculous spinning back-fist. Click to expand...

Anderson cheated like a mf. He was gonna get ragdolled for 5 rounds again but kept grabbing chaels shorts and even greased before the fightlol at the rib excuse like we didn’t see Chael ragdoll him in the first round