Media Chael Sonnen Says He Made $8.8 Million in Second Fight Vs Anderson Silva

Just to balance out the other thread where Sonnen says he was payed $35K in his first fight vs Anderson Silva. Apparently he made a lot more in the second fight.

Timestamped.

 
Chael isn't believable, so no one cares.
 
Anderson Silva with fully healed ribs made easy work of Sonnen. Silva turned Chael into a panic striker and caused him to throw that ridiculous spinning back-fist.
 
Anderson Silva with fully healed ribs made easy work of Sonnen. Silva turned Chael into a panic striker and caused him to throw that ridiculous spinning back-fist.
Anderson cheated like a mf. He was gonna get ragdolled for 5 rounds again but kept grabbing chaels shorts and even greased before the fight

lol at the rib excuse like we didn’t see Chael ragdoll him in the first round
 
Just to balance out the other thread where Sonnen says he was payed $35K in his first fight vs Anderson Silva. Apparently he made a lot more in the second fight.

John Nash has far more credibility and truthfulness than Sonnen.

/thread
 
"Fighter says x" is rarely threadworthy.

This is multiplied infinitely where the individual at issue is Chael Sonnen.
 
Knowing Chael he's being humble here and probably made twice that.
 
Anderson cheated like a mf. He was gonna get ragdolled for 5 rounds again but kept grabbing chaels shorts and even greased before the fight

lol at the rib excuse like we didn’t see Chael ragdoll him in the first round
Chael was also grabbing Silva shorts, but yo dumb ass wouldnt remember it, because you're such a hater. Yea, what happen next, he got ko.

Remember, Chael lost twice to Silva.
 
