Anderson cheated like a mf. He was gonna get ragdolled for 5 rounds again but kept grabbing chaels shorts and even greased before the fightAnderson Silva with fully healed ribs made easy work of Sonnen. Silva turned Chael into a panic striker and caused him to throw that ridiculous spinning back-fist.
Just to balance out the other thread where Sonnen says he was payed $35K in his first fight vs Anderson Silva. Apparently he made a lot more in the second fight.
Timestamped.
lol at the rib excuse like we didn’t see Chael ragdoll him in the first round