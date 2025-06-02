Chael Sonnen is the greatest trash talker in MMA history - agree or disagree?

SportsFan007
In my opinion he had the most ‘well-rounded’ trash talk from epic one-liners and classic post-fight interviews to launching unrelenting verbal assaults on other fighters. He revolutionised the concept of trash talking with his comedic sarcasm, legendary stories and ultimate showmanship.
It's also important to note that around 15 to 20 years ago, trash talk was generally looked down upon in MMA—it carried a negative stigma and was seen as disrespectful. That’s why I view Chael as a true pioneer; he faced an uphill battle in bringing trash talk into the sport and making it part of its culture.