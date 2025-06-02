Chael Sonnen is the greatest trash talker in MMA history - agree or disagree?

Dr Fong said: He is a convicted felon, con artist and just overall piece of shit. A lot of his promos were just directly ripped off old pro wrestling promos.



And yet the answer is still undoubtedly yes. Nobody is even close. He was very quick and creative at his best - he may have had prepared stolen lines, but he could also respond to questions very well.



At his peak, even many pro wrestling people were calling him the best talker in the game - real or fake fighting. Click to expand...

This. Chael's fake recycled bullshit vaults over the low bar MMA has in this category.I, for one, am not upset about the bar being low. I place a lot of blame on Chael for the massive acceleration of diverting the appeal towards out of cage abilities, plummeting us to the world where the UFC is incentivized to basically get influencers who can fight, instead of fighters they'd actually have to try and promoteI remember a day when one of the bigger hardcore/casual arguments was stuff like "GSP is great/Yeah, but he's boring - Leonard Garcia is so exciting/Maybe but he sucks." Chael somehow managed to convince hordes of morons to be tricked into some of the most boring fights again and again, way more of a takedown spamming lay and pray fighter than GSP ever was, and the only excitement that came up was he had subpar submission defense, but then he'd pick up a microphone and people went "DUR, CAN'T WAIT TO BE BORED OUT OF MY ASS WATCHING HIM AGAIN!"I hate all of you.