Didn't bother watching but your headline spoiler was enough for me to come in here and say "oh please, no". He looked as slow as a drunken tortoise in his last bout. Unless he has been stabbing vials of GH on the hour, every hour whilst bathing in teenage mutant ninja turtle ooze, then I'd rather watch more gifs of Chuck falling off a boat.



EDIT:



I clearly didn't even read your post either because I'm a dumb m.f.