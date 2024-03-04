I think it's poor to lead with O'Malley and Jones on the first show.
Should have been Conor vs. Chandler being discussed, O'Malley isn't a big enough star yet (although loads of potential).
The first episode means a lot, and they should have lead with a bigger/more popularity story.
This. I'm sure they want to be topical, and get people to tune into ESPN on Saturday.O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.
O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.