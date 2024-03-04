Media Chael Sonnen & Daniel Cormier Debut New ESPN Show Together Talk O'Malley Faking Injury To Avoid Merab - Jon Jones - Umar

I think it's poor to lead with O'Malley and Jones on the first show.

Should have been Conor vs. Chandler being discussed, O'Malley isn't a big enough star yet (although loads of potential).

The first episode means a lot, and they should have lead with a bigger/more popularity story.
 
Wong_Wongster_Irish said:
O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.
 
svmr_db said:
There's a reason Chael leads with a McGregor in his podcast titles now and then, it does the most views.

This is the first show, should have had McGregor, Sean and Jones in the title then. You don't leave McGregor out on the debut show.
 
DC and Sonnen talking UFC is utterly worthless. Might as well call it "The Shill and the Swindler"
 
