Wong_Wongster_Irish said: Maybe because they aren’t shills?



Dc actually praised Ngannou when he left the UFC. Chael has gone to other MMA organizations as well.



A shill tolls the company line, DC and Chael will actually disagree and say things the UFC don’t like. Click to expand...

Well whatever, let's agree to disagree there, but beyond that, Chael + Cormier seems like it might have a chance to do well. I don't know though. Chael is funny but often false and melodramatic, and Cormier gets a lot of air time as it is. Do enough fans want more of that?I'm the wrong person to ask in any event I can't stand podcasts and am only really interested in the fights and what comes next, the promotion of which often leaves me feeling let down.