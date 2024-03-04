I think it's poor to lead with O'Malley and Jones on the first show.
Should have been Conor vs. Chandler being discussed, O'Malley isn't a big enough star yet (although loads of potential).
The first episode means a lot, and they should have lead with a bigger/more popularity story.
This. I'm sure they want to be topical, and get people to tune into ESPN on Saturday.O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.
O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.
DC and Sonnen talking UFC is utterly worthless. Might as well call it "The Shill and the Swindler"
DC and Chael are legends of the sport, show some respect. They are also far more entertaining than 95% of other fighters.
DC and Chael are legends of the sport, show some respect. They are also far more entertaining than 95% of other fighters.
You Guys Into It?
Oh but it is to most Conor McGregor fans.O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.
Why would they talk about O'Malley faking injury to avoid Merab when he's about to headline UFC 299?
That's just dumb for a pair of shills.
Maybe because they aren’t shills?
Dc actually praised Ngannou when he left the UFC. Chael has gone to other MMA organizations as well.
A shill tolls the company line, DC and Chael will actually disagree and say things the UFC don’t like.