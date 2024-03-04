Media Chael Sonnen & Daniel Cormier Debut ESPN Show Together Talk: O'Malley Faking Injury To Avoid Merab - Jon Jones - Umar

I think it's poor to lead with O'Malley and Jones on the first show.

Should have been Conor vs. Chandler being discussed, O'Malley isn't a big enough star yet (although loads of potential).

The first episode means a lot, and they should have lead with a bigger/more popularity story.
 
Wong_Wongster_Irish said:
O'Malley is headlining this weekend's PPV lol it's not rocket science why he's the lead story.
 
svmr_db said:
There's a reason Chael leads with a McGregor in his podcast titles now and then, it does the most views.

This is the first show, should have had McGregor, Sean and Jones in the title then. You don't leave McGregor out on the debut show.
 
I'll check it out why not. Even though Chael annoys me I respect him for what he has accomplished un the past.
 
Black9 said:
You Guys Into It?
Why would they talk about O'Malley faking injury to avoid Merab when he's about to headline UFC 299?

<23>

That's just dumb for a pair of shills.
 
Siver! said:
Maybe because they aren’t shills?

Dc actually praised Ngannou when he left the UFC. Chael has gone to other MMA organizations as well.

A shill tolls the company line, DC and Chael will actually disagree and say things the UFC don’t like.
 
Wong_Wongster_Irish said:
Well whatever, let's agree to disagree there, but beyond that, Chael + Cormier seems like it might have a chance to do well. I don't know though. Chael is funny but often false and melodramatic, and Cormier gets a lot of air time as it is. Do enough fans want more of that?

I'm the wrong person to ask in any event I can't stand podcasts and am only really interested in the fights and what comes next, the promotion of which often leaves me feeling let down.
 
I prefer Ryan Clark. He at least did his research and gave honest opinions from a fan's perspective. Chael obviously does zero research and spews nonsense. Chael is pretty much the embodiment of click bait.
 
