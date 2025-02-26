Chael Sonnen: Boxers hit much harder than MMA fighters, yet punchers are born?

Intermission
I would like to discuss if this isnt contradicted by the old saying that punchers are born, not made.. How could boxers hit much harder if punchers are born?
Its also not at all science that training 100% boxing would make you a harder puncher than training 20%.
Also, do you guys agree with this? I see plenty of boxers who dont hit particularly hard, especially lower weights. I would say the majority in lower weights dont hit hard, and thats not a relative statement. Its just weak punches in terms of force. Chael is a big guy so maybe his observations are coloured by bigger divison dudes.
