Media Chael Sonnen Apologizes to Couple for Las Vegas Hotel Incident

chael-sonnen-gets-anderson-silva-tattoo-im-a-man-of-my-word-v0-wub3u90u9c0c1.jpg

Chael Sonnen admits he was acting like a “maniac” when he encountered Chris and Julie Stellpflug at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas more than three years ago.



In July 2023, Sonnen pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor breach of the peace in Las Vegas Justice Court and was fined $750. As a result, the case was close without further conditions or jail time. Sonnen initially faced multiple misdemeanor battery charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for allegedly attacking multiple people at the hotel on Dec. 18, 2021. The felony battery charge was dropped and the misdemeanor charges were dismissed without predjudice. The Stellpflugs also reportedly filed a lawsuit against Sonnen as a result of the incident.

The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger recently took to social media to issue an apology for the incident.

“Dr. Chris and his wife Julie Stellpflug, Mr. and Mrs. Stellpflug, a number of years ago in Las Vegas were coming down a hallway trying to get to their room, encountered a maniac, me, and I apologize,” Sonnen said in a video on Instagram. “I’ve wanted to apologize for a number of years, but it just wasn’t right. It’s a whole situation. It just takes time, but I’ve got to tell you it has been bothering me.

“I would extend this apology to their children. Children were not present, but I have children. Reverse the role and think of myself as a child with my own parents. Your parents get drug through the media and a legal case because they encounter a madman while doing what they should be doing in a hallway, which is walking to their room. I’ve got to tell you, you’re owed an apology and I sincerely give you one.

“I was by myself when I met them,” Sonnen continued. “I was on my trip with my wife and because of that there was something I’d heard or a combination you guys had asked me—my wife had nothing to do with the story. They’ve all never seen, never even put eyes on one another. This is very specifically from the madman in the hallway, me, to Mr. and Mrs. Stellpflug. I sincerely apologize. I would like to repeat, I also apologize to your family and your children specifically and I’m going to leave it at that. Thank you.”

Sonnen, 48, is an analyst for the UFC and will coach opposite Daniel Cormier on Season 33 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” He last fought at Bellator 222, where he fell to Lyoto Machida via second-round TKO on June 14, 2019

Someone changed the hockey channel. Lol
 
Big fan of Chael.. Respect! I was one of the few people defending him in this mayhem
 
I like the apology, sounds sincere. Did he lose the court case ? If he is a honest man he should have admited he is guilty in court. I remember this story, didn´t Brendan say that someone talked to his wife or whatever. I guess Chael just got drunk and possibly used something. I also want to apologize to Chael too, when I DMd him a video high saying a threat and he replyed "What if ...... " I don´t wanna spell it out cause I don´t like revealing how deranged I was and what I said lol. Back than I didn´t sort of realize that celebs watch their DMs. And I was stupid high.
 
Surprised Sonnen didn’t turtle up during his own drunken rampage
 
wow, the surprises keep coming with these guys.

who knew?
 
Sonnen makes Jones look like Jesus.
Something is seriously creepy wrong with that guy.
 
DougieJones said:
Sorry but to me if you didn't directly apologize to them this means nothing
Xid4EGy.png


Only Here for Attachments said:
I remember when he pleaded no contest and people here were celebrated thinking that meant he was found innocent. <lol>
There were quite a lot of assholes who made up stories about the couple too. Kinda wanna go find those threads so I could name and shame those scumbags.

Jeffery09 said:
Big fan of Chael.. Respect! I was one of the few people defending him in this mayhem
Fuck this troll
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Xid4EGy.png



There were quite a lot of assholes who made up stories about the couple too. Kinda wanna go find those threads so I could name and shame those scumbags.


Fuck this troll
I used to hate Chael for being racist towars Brasil and saying his american town could would invade Croatia. I was like I wanna punch him in the face lol. But he really grew on me over the years, can´t hate him. He is an apsolute legend and original. He just does it different. And there is nothing wrong with using platforms, they are hustlers so to say, he is not doing some low moral click baits. Always make money, why not. Reebook coupons got an expiration date.
 
this apology was the wrong move i'd say.. Nobody even remembers this happened. Now we were all reminded. His tactic of letting people forget about it over time was working quite well. Why would he undo that?

This strategy works quite well for jon jones. People around here forgot he kicked the shit out of his wife and had his kid asking for the cops. Many people forgot about this and act like jon is a stand up guy. Jon isn't dumb enough to say "hey sorry that i beat my wife's ass or sorry to that pregnant lady i crashed into while high As fuck." People forgot and he's smart enough to not remind them
 
Trabaho said:
I used to hate Chael for being racist towars Brasil and saying his american town could would invade Croatia. I was like I wanna punch him in the face lol. But he really grew on me over the years, can´t hate him.
Oh, he'll grow on you, all right.
6923873b-c320-4be2-b278-5729cab5df71_text.gif


Trabaho said:
He is an apsolute legend and original.
No he's not, his whole schtick is copped and rehearsed

Trabaho said:
He just does it different. And there is nothing wrong with using platforms, they are hustlers so to say, he is not doing some low moral click baits. Always make money, why not. Reebook coupons got an expiration date.
He does do click bait though. Most of his shit is off the wall speculation. It's oftentimes just rage-engagement.
 
Hey remember the time I was Xannied out of my shit and I beat up your husband for no reason and scared the crap out of your family?

My bad yo. <Neil01>

Glad we cleared that up.<goldie>
 
