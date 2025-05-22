Kowboy On Sherdog
In July 2023, Sonnen pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor breach of the peace in Las Vegas Justice Court and was fined $750. As a result, the case was close without further conditions or jail time. Sonnen initially faced multiple misdemeanor battery charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for allegedly attacking multiple people at the hotel on Dec. 18, 2021. The felony battery charge was dropped and the misdemeanor charges were dismissed without predjudice. The Stellpflugs also reportedly filed a lawsuit against Sonnen as a result of the incident.
The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger recently took to social media to issue an apology for the incident.
“Dr. Chris and his wife Julie Stellpflug, Mr. and Mrs. Stellpflug, a number of years ago in Las Vegas were coming down a hallway trying to get to their room, encountered a maniac, me, and I apologize,” Sonnen said in a video on Instagram. “I’ve wanted to apologize for a number of years, but it just wasn’t right. It’s a whole situation. It just takes time, but I’ve got to tell you it has been bothering me.
“I would extend this apology to their children. Children were not present, but I have children. Reverse the role and think of myself as a child with my own parents. Your parents get drug through the media and a legal case because they encounter a madman while doing what they should be doing in a hallway, which is walking to their room. I’ve got to tell you, you’re owed an apology and I sincerely give you one.
“I was by myself when I met them,” Sonnen continued. “I was on my trip with my wife and because of that there was something I’d heard or a combination you guys had asked me—my wife had nothing to do with the story. They’ve all never seen, never even put eyes on one another. This is very specifically from the madman in the hallway, me, to Mr. and Mrs. Stellpflug. I sincerely apologize. I would like to repeat, I also apologize to your family and your children specifically and I’m going to leave it at that. Thank you.”
Sonnen, 48, is an analyst for the UFC and will coach opposite Daniel Cormier on Season 33 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” He last fought at Bellator 222, where he fell to Lyoto Machida via second-round TKO on June 14, 2019
READ HERE
Chael Sonnen Apologizes to Couple for Las Vegas Hotel Incident
Chael Sonnen admits he was acting like a “maniac” when he encountered Chris and Julie Stellpflug at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas more than three years ago.
www.sherdog.com
