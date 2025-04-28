Chael Sonnen — best commentator IMO

I know a lot of people will laugh off and all... Since they see Chael as a troll. I'm 100% serious on this though — to me, as far as commentator goes, he is the best and his YouTube channel specifically (not his bad guy good guy and videos with other ppl, I'm talking his YT videos only) is the best source for UFC intel.

I've long thought he was a joke... Until I got deeper into UFC. Then I started to see his videos in a way different way from previously. Like, do I agree with everything he says? Ofc not. I find a lot of it rubbish and convenient explanations to suit his bias. But other than that, he has many points that are sincere, true and if ppl looked at it a little more carefully..... They'd see that it is way deeper than a trolling attempt. Like, he gives a troll vibe imo precisely because he doesn't want ppl to pay attention to his videos that much.

He prefers to get the messages that, to him (and I agree totally) ate the most accurate and fact checked ones (since also, he just has a lot of info and an authority in the UFC that's overlooked by ppl... But he has a big enough power there that it is influential in big way, but ahain... Ppl don't know it.)

For example, if anyone is interested, look at this video he made for Adesanya. Don't look at the thumbnail and think it's a joking video (most ppl do that)... Try to watch the video giving it a chance to analyse it more critically. Please. It's just very insightful.

 
You haven't heard Snoop commentating on MMA {<diva} The racism and pure ignorance is a must watch <{1-1}>
 
Sonnen as commentator? Need to catch that, unless you meant as an analyst... which i guess he does an OK job, the man loves story telling while at it.
 
I like his perspective. Chael explores the promotional aspect of fighting in a way that no one else in the media space does. That said, he has some really weird takes. For example:
-Foot work isn’t a thing
-Power is not the last thing to go
-MMAth works all the time
-Fighters don’t get better with each fight
-Submissions only happen because a fighter has quit and allowed himself to get caught
-Fighters both know who is better and who will win before the fight even happens

I could go on.
 
peak chael was 2015ish on juice suspension your welcome podcast when it was the wild west. He'd have shoot interviews with randoms from multiple walks of life. He'd have Joel Suprenant drunk n high off his ass rambling nonsense and arguing with chael but had charm. There would be random smack talk call ins. it had zero structure and was off the cuff. It was better that way.
 
Not really into him, i think he's capable. but his own agenda's and persona he strives for make it not enjoyable and questionable often times.
 
Bro I think you should take a break from making threads for a bit
 
Pequeño Corey said:
I like his perspective. Chael explores the promotional aspect of fighting in a way that no one else in the media space does. That said, he has some really weird takes. For example:

-Fighters don’t get better with each fight
-Submissions only happen because a fighter has quit and allowed himself to get caught

I could go on.
I was with you for most of the list. But the top 1 isn't a weird take at all to me. Sometimes they do sometimes they get worse, it's not some guarantee they will get better.

I would say he is telling the truth for at least 40% of rear naked chokes over the years.
 
You can have your DC, Rogan and Anik. I'll take low-cut top Laura Sanko being sandwiched by drunk Bisping and Uncle Chael. That will be a fun night of broadcasting.

Just don't shut the mics off during commercial breaks.
 
Not really every single thing is agenda driven and he talks super obnoxiously there’s a reason they don’t let him behind the booth.
 
