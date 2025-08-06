



"Fatigue makes cowards of us all. That means no matter how tough or brave a guy is, if you exhaust him, he will want out. It's true but not many sports can show

you this, in basketball they just sub you in. While a whistle blows every 7th second in a football game. On average a play is seven seconds and then it's right back

to resting. Now, I see it all the time 'cause I came to the sport of wrestling. This is Dan Gable 101 - Beat him up to get him tired, and worry about being a better

wrestler than him third. Third thing down the list is your wrestling, understanding positions and holds. Get him tired, always start with that."



"That got brought over to MMA, first by Randy Couture but the first time that you ever saw it was actually Maurice Smith beating Mark Coleman. So to compare to

Dan Gable and to wrestling, with Chimaev this high level conditioning and high level of pace. The guy that gets tired has got to quit, he's gotta give up and start to

become a coward. Right? It's just not getting tired, that's just an expression that opens up the conversation of "give up". But it's not always the same thing. One of

the most intimidating things about Fedor, not matter who fought him, or how much film you had or good and experienced you were. Fedor enjoyed the feeling of

being exhuasted. Fedor liked it. You could see it in the way he fought. You could see how he was so tired that he barely could hold his hands up - but he never backed down."



"Now I submit to you, isn't that the same thing we've been seeing from Chimaev? He was so tired in the Gilbert Burns fight according to you guys, so would you find

it interesting that in the third round he threw 24 more punches than he did in the first round? This entire idea of "getting tired" is just an expression that means "he wilts,

and is giving up and backing off" and I have to say that with Chimaev that's not the case. Chimaev got very tired according to you guys, in his fight with Kamaru Usman.

And that was two rounds to one. Would it surprise you to be reminded, that Chimaev won rounds 1 and 3. He lost the second, so this whole idea "he's getting tired and

that's the way to beat him"? He came back and won the next round. If he was tired already in round 2, then we know how tired he was in round 3 but he came back

to win that round. That is a Fedor-esque quality."



"Tom and Terry Brands at Iowa who implement this stategy of go out there to first get him tired. Make pace and heart and grit a part of this equation. They will tell you

that once you get off that wrestling mat you should be exhausted. Feel like you just got hit by a train. And I agree. I've never looked at Chimaev and thought "he gets tired"

as a bad thing. I've looked at his opponents and thought, why don't they seem as tired as him? Whatever their "100 %" is, they didn't bring it. They're walking around

and breathing, doing an interview, they're too calm. Chimaev looks like he's gonna collapse - oh, and by the way - he won the fight by winning the final round. So I only

suggest to you here that I don't know how much the idea of fatigue is fair. Keep that in mind that there's two sides to this coin."