Chael Reflects on His Fight With Jones - Chael Admits He Was Juiced to the Gills

Cliffs:
•thought he could outwork Jones - said he was training 2x a day dripping sweat while he never saw Jones sweat
•admits he had a “higher juice concentrate than Tropicana” for his first fight at 205 against Jones
•when the fight started and he felt Jones’ strength he started looking for a way out
•the only fight Chael lost where he didn’t want a rematch
