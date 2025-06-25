Chael Reflects on His Fight With Jones - Chael Admits He Was Juiced to the Gills

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,610
Reaction score
12,168
Cliffs:
•thought he could outwork Jones - said he was training 2x a day dripping sweat while he never saw Jones sweat
•admits he had a “higher juice concentrate than Tropicana” for his first fight at 205 against Jones
•when the fight started and he felt Jones’ strength he started looking for a way out
•the only fight Chael lost where he didn’t want a rematch

 
