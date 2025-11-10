Media Chael is asking if a possible GOAT can run away from an opponent

Be warned: A kinda bizarre video below with Chael letting us in to his private life



His point is basically, if you only move up as the challenger and succeed, but never took that risk of standing on the other side. Defending your place.
Does it matter what you didn't do, if there were specific threats you didn't want to acknowledge?

It's an interesting one. If Conor retired post Mayweather directly after he had won the LW strap. Would people have labeled him as GOAT, or called
out the fact that he never gave anyone else the chance? (Which he ended up doing in giving Khabib a stage to shine and giving DP a rematch).
 
Khamzat doesn't even have one fight in Pereiras division. How is Poatan running away? Also i would never click on a Chael video. That POS liar would sell his mother just for a few extra clicks.
 
No. Jon’s phoney padded record where he beat up old middleweights will never put him in contention as the greatest of all time.

He didn’t show enough heart over the course of his career.

He showed cowardice.
Excellent post tbh.

Just the right amount of truth and bait.
 
No. Jon’s phoney padded record where he beat up old middleweights will never put him in contention as the greatest of all time.

He didn’t show enough heart over the course of his career.

He showed cowardice.
Jones is old basically retired and basically just coming out for a cgeck if he can. Kinda like this shit you are talking about. You couldn’t even make a thread about it. It’s that tired nobody would take you seriously
 
No. Jon’s phoney padded record where he beat up old middleweights will never put him in contention as the greatest of all time.

He didn’t show enough heart over the course of his career.

He showed cowardice.
old mws
shogun 29 machida evans rampage aged 32-33
fought trt vitor the best version
fought dc dominating the lhw division

dude also beat hungry gustaf reyes and santos at their peak

also havent heard jones outweighs anyone of them fight night🤡

also jones beat a younger hungrier gane
where tom cant beat an aging 36 yr old gane
 
No. Jon’s phoney padded record where he beat up old middleweights will never put him in contention as the greatest of all time.
1762770523294.png

Guess this a troll deal, but at 21 years old he has his first 7 fights including his UFC debut after absolutely destroying everyone pre-UFC.

Pre-UFC
  1. Apr 11, 2008: vs. Brad Bernard (W, KO/TKO, FFP: Untamed 20)
  2. Apr 18, 2008: vs. Carlos Eduardo (W, KO/TKO, BCX 4: Battle Cage Xtreme 4)
  3. Apr 24, 2008: vs. Anthony Pina (W, Submission, ICE: ICE Fighter)
  4. May 8, 2008: vs. Ryan Verrett (W, KO/TKO, USFL: War in the Woods 3)
  5. Jun 19, 2008: vs. Parker Porter (W, KO/TKO, WCF: World Championship Fighting 3)
  6. Jul 11, 2008: vs. Moyses Gabin (W, KO/TKO, BCX 5: Battle Cage Xtreme 5)
UFC Fights
  1. Aug 9, 2008: vs. Andre Gusmao (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 87)
  2. Jan 31, 2009: vs. Stephan Bonnar (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 94)
  3. Jul 11, 2009: vs. Jake O'Brien (W, Submission, UFC 100)
  4. Dec 5, 2009: vs. Matt Hamill (L, DQ, The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale)
  5. Mar 21, 2010: vs. Brandon Vera (W, KO/TKO, UFC on Versus: Vera vs. Jones)
  6. Aug 1, 2010: vs. Vladimir Matyushenko (W, KO/TKO, UFC on Versus: Jones vs. Matyushenko)
  7. Feb 5, 2011: vs. Ryan Bader (W, Submission, UFC 126)
  8. Mar 19, 2011: vs. Mauricio Rua (W, KO/TKO, UFC 128) - Became UFC Light Heavyweight Champion
  9. Sep 24, 2011: vs. Quinton Jackson (W, Submission, UFC 135)
  10. Dec 10, 2011: vs. Lyoto Machida (W, Submission, UFC 140)
  11. Apr 21, 2012: vs. Rashad Evans (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 145)
  12. Sep 22, 2012: vs. Vitor Belfort (W, Submission, UFC 152)
  13. Apr 27, 2013: vs. Chael Sonnen (W, KO/TKO, UFC 159)
  14. Sep 21, 2013: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 165)
  15. Apr 26, 2014: vs. Glover Teixeira (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 172)
  16. Jan 3, 2015: vs. Daniel Cormier (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 182)
  17. Apr 23, 2016: vs. Ovince Saint Preux (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 197)
  18. Jul 29, 2017: vs. Daniel Cormier (NC, No Contest - originally a TKO win for Jones, overturned due to failed drug test, UFC 214)
  19. Dec 29, 2018: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, KO/TKO, UFC 232) - Regained UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
  20. Mar 2, 2019: vs. Anthony Smith (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 235)
  21. Jul 6, 2019: vs. Thiago Santos (W, Decision - Split, UFC 239)
  22. Feb 8, 2020: vs. Dominick Reyes (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 247)
  23. Mar 4, 2023: vs. Ciryl Gane (W, Submission, UFC 285) - Became UFC Heavyweight Champion
  24. Nov 16, 2024: vs. Stipe Miocic (W, KO/TKO, UFC 309) - Most recent fight
And let's not forget that he took the belt at 24 and then went on a run that likely won't ever even be imagined again.
  • Mauricio Rua
  • Quinton Jackson
  • Lyoto Machida
  • Rashad Evans
  • Vitor Belfort
  • Chael Sonnen
  • Alexander Gustafsson
  • Glover Teixeira
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Ovince Saint Preux
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Alexander Gustafsson
And now, at this very moment, nearly unanimously he is recognized as the best guy in the entire world. Most think he destroys Francis or Alex as he did Gane. And if anyone thinks he's scared of or that Tommy could do shit to him, then keep dreaming.

Also, imo, to still be doing it at the highest level as he's coaching the man that very well may become his successor is just insane.

Let me have it, sherpimps.
 
Pereira & Chimaev both have people in their own divisions to defend their titles against, nobody except clickbait clowns are expecting them to fight each other any time soon.
 
Nobody really knows what Shael is asking -> not even Shael himself!

When Shael wants to ask someone what time it is, he’ll ask them about George Washington’s favorite breakfast. Then, he’ll claim that because that was also Michael Jordan’s favorite breakfast, and since M stands for 1000 in Roman numerals, it must be 10:00 and AM—because Michael was “numero uno,” or something equally crazy.
 
Be warned: A kinda bizarre video below with Chael letting us in to his private life



His point is basically, if you only move up as the challenger and succeed, but never took that risk of standing on the other side. Defending your place.
Does it matter what you didn't do, if there were specific threats you didn't want to acknowledge?

It's an interesting one. If Conor retired post Mayweather directly after he had won the LW strap. Would people have labeled him as GOAT, or called
out the fact that he never gave anyone else the chance? (Which he ended up doing in giving Khabib a stage to shine and giving DP a rematch).
Why is he stripping?
 
insane resume
a resume that any fighter would only dream of
not in this lifetime anyone would surpass that

thats why their mad
jones name would still be remembered a 100 years from now
Not only that, he humiliated the heroes of many sherdoggers by making Shogun tap to strikes, dropping unconscious Machida like a bag of shit, making DC cry, all the while absolutely not giving a shit about haters.

We should feel blessed about having witnessed the GOAT in action, instead people have vinegar in their vaginas over him.
 
Pereira & Chimaev both have people in their own divisions to defend their titles against, nobody except clickbait clowns are expecting them to fight each other any time soon.
TBF Alex already cleanded the top of his division.
 
TBF Alex already cleanded the top of his division.
Regardless, Ulberg deserves his shot at the title & Imavov deserves his shot at Chimaev's. So no need to push to make Pereira vs Chimaev for now.
 
Regardless, Ulberg deserves his shot at the title & Imavov deserves his shot at Chimaev's. So no need to push to make Pereira vs Chimaev for now.
Chimaev has only fought DDP and Rob, it's a similar but not the same situation.
Alex is in that position where he has to wait for the "next" top fighter (like Ulberg or whoever is on a streak without already losing to the champ) while Chimaev has virtually a lot more of fights at MW.
 
