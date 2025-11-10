Marko Polo said: No. Jon’s phoney padded record where he beat up old middleweights will never put him in contention as the greatest of all time. Click to expand...

Apr 11, 2008: vs. Brad Bernard (W, KO/TKO, FFP: Untamed 20) Apr 18, 2008: vs. Carlos Eduardo (W, KO/TKO, BCX 4: Battle Cage Xtreme 4) Apr 24, 2008: vs. Anthony Pina (W, Submission, ICE: ICE Fighter) May 8, 2008: vs. Ryan Verrett (W, KO/TKO, USFL: War in the Woods 3) Jun 19, 2008: vs. Parker Porter (W, KO/TKO, WCF: World Championship Fighting 3) Jul 11, 2008: vs. Moyses Gabin (W, KO/TKO, BCX 5: Battle Cage Xtreme 5)

Aug 9, 2008: vs. Andre Gusmao (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 87) Jan 31, 2009: vs. Stephan Bonnar (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 94) Jul 11, 2009: vs. Jake O'Brien (W, Submission, UFC 100) Dec 5, 2009: vs. Matt Hamill (L, DQ, The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale) Mar 21, 2010: vs. Brandon Vera (W, KO/TKO, UFC on Versus: Vera vs. Jones) Aug 1, 2010: vs. Vladimir Matyushenko (W, KO/TKO, UFC on Versus: Jones vs. Matyushenko) Feb 5, 2011: vs. Ryan Bader (W, Submission, UFC 126) Mar 19, 2011: vs. Mauricio Rua (W, KO/TKO, UFC 128) - Became UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Sep 24, 2011: vs. Quinton Jackson (W, Submission, UFC 135) Dec 10, 2011: vs. Lyoto Machida (W, Submission, UFC 140) Apr 21, 2012: vs. Rashad Evans (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 145) Sep 22, 2012: vs. Vitor Belfort (W, Submission, UFC 152) Apr 27, 2013: vs. Chael Sonnen (W, KO/TKO, UFC 159) Sep 21, 2013: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 165) Apr 26, 2014: vs. Glover Teixeira (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 172) Jan 3, 2015: vs. Daniel Cormier (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 182) Apr 23, 2016: vs. Ovince Saint Preux (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 197) Jul 29, 2017: vs. Daniel Cormier (NC, No Contest - originally a TKO win for Jones, overturned due to failed drug test, UFC 214) Dec 29, 2018: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, KO/TKO, UFC 232) - Regained UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Mar 2, 2019: vs. Anthony Smith (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 235) Jul 6, 2019: vs. Thiago Santos (W, Decision - Split, UFC 239) Feb 8, 2020: vs. Dominick Reyes (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 247) Mar 4, 2023: vs. Ciryl Gane (W, Submission, UFC 285) - Became UFC Heavyweight Champion Nov 16, 2024: vs. Stipe Miocic (W, KO/TKO, UFC 309) - Most recent fight

Guess this a troll deal, but at 21 years old he has his first 7 fights including his UFC debut after absolutely destroying everyone pre-UFC.Pre-UFCUFC FightsAnd let's not forget that he took the belt at 24 and then went on a run that likely won't ever even be imagined again.And now, at this very moment, nearly unanimously he is recognized as the best guy in the entire world. Most think he destroys Francis or Alex as he did Gane. And if anyone thinks he's scared of or that Tommy could do shit to him, then keep dreaming.Also, imo, to still be doing it at the highest level as he's coaching the man that very well may become his successor is just insane.Let me have it, sherpimps.