



"That's a little bit of a false rumor, that whole idea that Chimaev has had to pull out of a bunch of fights. That really is a bit

of a false rumor. And I could break that down, you could show me you evidence but I mean, come on, when the pandemic

hit and Chimaev thought that he was never going to fight again? He thought he was gonna be one of the statistics, he was

on a ventilator and didn't believe that he was ever going to leave that room. So that was the first time he had to pull out of

a fight, and I just share this for you because in extreme cases such as that, I don't know that five years later we stick around

and use that, just to try and pierce the veil of this guy's immaculate credibilty..."



"I like the idea of Imavov and what Dricus is doing with this, though. I like that Dricus is pushing right around Chimaev. I mean,

Chimaev has been the boogey monster in everybody's closet. At 170 and 185 pounds, he started to creep inside the dreams

and nightmares of even 205 pounders for a brief period of time there. And finding an opponent for Chimaev has been wildly

difficult. This guy has been a three-time number one contender. Three different times he won that fight that he needed to win.

But again, when you break your hand in one of those, against Kamaru Usman. And a fight slips up 6 weeks after your hand

gets in a cast for what the doctor told you was gonna be an 8-week treatment? In my opinion it's difficult to use that as evidence

that Chimaev has pulled out of that title fight. I think the bigger story here is that they come to Chicago."