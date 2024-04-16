Chad Johnson Is Convinced He Can Beat Max Holloway

I'm not watching that video but surely he was kidding? Ochocinco couldn't beat a cornerback
 
Lots of pro athletes think they can take on pro fighters based on their athletic abilities. The tables turn once they get punched in the face.
 
He also claimed he would’ve beaten Anderson Silvas ass in his prime
IMG_7873.jpeg
 
Last edited:
TimeToTrain said:
Lots of pro athletes think they can take on pro fighters based on their athletic abilities. The tables turn once they get punched in the face.
Click to expand...
He was knocked out not too long ago lol
a61ec3c0-c72a-11eb-97ef-d4b91931ce7d
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,440
Messages
55,419,949
Members
174,766
Latest member
durbanik916

Share this page

Back
Top