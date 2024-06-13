  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Economy CFPB Under Biden to Remove ALL Medical Debt From Credit Reports

Medical debt will be stricken from credit reports in a change proposed by the White House that could help millions of Americans land a job, rent a home or obtain a car loan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, formally announced the proposal to take unpaid medical bills off the table in determining one's credit worthiness in a news conference on Tuesday.

The idea is to no longer "unjustly punish people for getting sick," Chopra said. He noted the potential financial damage caused by one trip to a hospital emergency room, a debt "taken on unexpectedly and in a time of crisis."

Further, CFPB researchers have found that medical debt, unlike other kinds of debt, does not accurately predict a consumer's creditworthiness, rendering it virtually useless on a credit report.

Even so, medical debt results in thousands of denied applications on mortgages that consumers would repay, the agency said. The CFPB expects the proposed rule would lead to the approval of approximately 22,000 additional, safe mortgages each year, it stated.

The Biden administration signaled its intentions in September to craft the measure, among the more significant federal actions taken to address medical debt.

The three largest credit agencies — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — stopped including some medical debt on credit reports as of last year. Excluded medical debt included paid-off bills and those less than $500.

But the agencies' voluntary actions left out millions of patients with bigger medical bills on their credit reports.
Damn bro, what a historic few weeks of gigantic Ls for MAGA and Trump

-34 felony convictions
-rape conviction
-Epstein documents unsealed, Trump's name all over them
-Weed lowered on federal scheduling under Biden

And then just like that, Biden goes and delivers another gigantic W for the American people by removing medical debt from credit reports

What will the chud playbook be on this one?

"dis is gobbunism!!"
"Trump is for the forgotten man and woman of America...that's why people's lives should be permanently destroyed by medical debt!!"
 
What could get hurt by making banks now give loans to people who already have debt they're not/can't pay off? I see no downside to this whatsoever.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
More loans for unqualified people to try and prop up the failing system a little longer.
KOByFootStomp said:
What could get hurt by making banks now give loans to people who already have debt they're not/can't pay off? I see no downside to this whatsoever.
Not very familiar with this subject, but seeing that you two geniuses are against it lets me know it's probably a good thing.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
More loans for unqualified people to try and prop up the failing system a little longer.
Ah yes, because If you get cancer or a disease, you should never be able to buy a home or a car.

"We're the party of the working class!!"

Dude, I ask this question with all sincerity - are you sentient? Are you aware of your own existence or am I speaking to a chemical switch board attached to a series of neurons?
 
Brueskie said:
The very definition of a feel-good measure that will do much more harm than good.
Cope and seethe Muppet. I'm sorry it isn't a tax cut for the ultra wealthy and a tax increase on working class people like daddy Trump did.
 
HenryFlower said:
this is a very good thing.
indeed. now walter white doesn't have to cook meth any more.

the breaking bad script under joe biden:

*walter white gets cancer*

*walter white goes to hospital for treatment*

walter white: "just put it on the mastercard"

*the end*
 
Poon Goon said:
Not very familiar with this subject, but seeing that you two geniuses are against it lets me know it's probably a good thing.
Which nicely sums up the grand total of your reasoning on most every subject.
 
I think this is a good thing. Though it’s unclear how many medical delinquency cases are from nefarious actors, I wouldn’t guess too many.

No one should have their lives destroyed because of medical issues.
 
