Media Cerrone says that "red panty night" wasn't real for him; only got paid his standard purse to fight Conor

Cliffs from relevant portion -
  • Cerrone says that he had an eight fight deal and didn't get extra pay to fight Conor.
  • Doesn't have any complaints about the amount of money that he made in the UFC.
    • He deliberately signed contracts for more fights because he liked being active.
  • He said that he didn't try to negotiate a higher purse when he got the fight, but he didn't address whether other fighters try to do that.
Cliffs on other stuff -
  • This is a rodeo post cast. Cerrone says that he's a bull rider now.
  • He said that he was mentally checked out before he got into the cage with Conor.
  • Thinks that Conor was respectful because there's nothing about him to disrespect and says that Conor deserves his money.

He got paid $200K as the b-side of a PPV that is estimated to have sold 1.3 million buys.
 
I mean, did anyone ever truly believe this besides the 8 Conor fans still here?
 
