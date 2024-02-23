Phisher
Cliffs from relevant portion -
- Cerrone says that he had an eight fight deal and didn't get extra pay to fight Conor.
- Doesn't have any complaints about the amount of money that he made in the UFC.
- He deliberately signed contracts for more fights because he liked being active.
- He said that he didn't try to negotiate a higher purse when he got the fight, but he didn't address whether other fighters try to do that.
- This is a rodeo post cast. Cerrone says that he's a bull rider now.
- He said that he was mentally checked out before he got into the cage with Conor.
- Thinks that Conor was respectful because there's nothing about him to disrespect and says that Conor deserves his money.
He got paid $200K as the b-side of a PPV that is estimated to have sold 1.3 million buys.