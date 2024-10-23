Economy CEO of Ford Motors Reveals He Drives a Chinese EV

How are Murican automakers planning to stay competitive when their own executives are buying from the competition?
  • Ford CEO Jim Farley says he's been driving the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's EV for the past six months.
  • Farley described Xiaomi as an "industry juggernaut."
  • Farley previously told a board member that China's auto industry was an "existential threat."
Ford CEO Jim Farley says he doesn't want to give up the Xiaomi Speed Ultra 7 he's been driving for the past half year.

"I don't like talking about the competition so much, but I drive the Xiaomi," Farley said while speaking to the British presenter Robert Llewellyn on "The Fully Charged Podcast." The podcast, which Llewellyn hosts, aired on Monday. "We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago, and I've been driving it for six months now, and I don't want to give it up," Farley continued.

The SU7 is Xiaomi's maiden electric vehicle. The Chinese tech giant produces three versions of the car: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. Farley didn't specify which version he was driving.

"It's fantastic. They sell 10,000, 20,000 a month. They're sold out for six months," Farley said of Xiaomi's success with the SU7 earlier in the interview. "You know, that is an industry juggernaut and a consumer brand that is much stronger than car companies," he added.

Representatives for Farley at Ford didn't respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.
www.businessinsider.com

The CEO of Ford says he's been driving a Xiaomi EV for the past 6 months and doesn't want to give it up

Ford CEO Jim Farley previously told a board member that China's auto industry was an "existential threat" after visiting the country in May.
Not so subtle attempt to undermine a legitimate threat to his business in his most important market (Tesla) by slobbering over the balls of a company that is effectively prohibited from competing with him at all.

Yawn.
 
Ford needs to stick to Trucks, SUV's, Mustangs, and the GT for racing. They do a damn good job at those things, everything else is a shit show for them.
 
I might be off here, but if you are the CEO of a motor company you really should be driving one of your own cars... (derp)

I have a slogan "Ford not even the CEO wants to drive one"
 
Whippy McGee said:
Ford needs to stick to Trucks, SUV's, Mustangs,
Only major dickheads like any Mustang made after 1993. This is not a "damn good job"

ford-mustang-mach-e.jpg
 
Sounds like a great excuse for Americans to let the Chinese sell their cars to everyone. If its good enough for the Ford CEO.
 
lsa said:
I might be off here, but if you are the CEO of a motor company you really should be driving one of your own cars... (derp)

I have a slogan "Ford not even the CEO wants to drive one"
Toyota created Lexus in part because one of the executives noticed none of the Toyota executives were driving a Toyota because they were driving luxury vehicles so they decided to make a luxury brand to fill that niche.
 
I like their Super Duty, but they need to focus more on quality control. Too many issues with these new trucks.
 
