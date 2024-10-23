Ford CEO Jim Farley says he's been driving the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's EV for the past six months.

Farley described Xiaomi as an "industry juggernaut."

Farley previously told a board member that China's auto industry was an "existential threat."

Ford CEO Jim Farley says he doesn't want to give up the Xiaomi Speed Ultra 7 he's been driving for the past half year."I don't like talking about the competition so much, but I drive the Xiaomi," Farley said while speaking to the British presenter Robert Llewellyn on "The Fully Charged Podcast." The podcast, which Llewellyn hosts, aired on Monday. "We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago, and I've been driving it for six months now, and I don't want to give it up," Farley continued.The SU7 is Xiaomi's maiden electric vehicle. The Chinese tech giant produces three versions of the car: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. Farley didn't specify which version he was driving."It's fantastic. They sell 10,000, 20,000 a month. They're sold out for six months," Farley said of Xiaomi's success with the SU7 earlier in the interview. "You know, that is an industry juggernaut and a consumer brand that is much stronger than car companies," he added.Representatives for Farley at Ford didn't respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.