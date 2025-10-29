Not surprising in the least.



I’ve said for awhile that Wilders made a mistake cashing in on the last election to get in government. He had to have known he didn’t yet have the capital to steer any coalition to enact meaningful change. He should’ve taken his 35 seats and went right back in the opposition. The rest of the parties were all ready to allow that to happen as well.



If he had, then he would’ve increased his share in the next election or whenever the coalition blew up.



But there is just no way to be part of a coalition where it’s business as usual and not be viewed as part of the problem. Even the people who agree with you lose enthusiasm and may punish you.



Wilders should obviously not attempt to enter into further coalitions. He’ll get his seats back but his impatience set the right back a few years and they don’t have a few years.



Unfortunate but not surprising, it’s pretty much a lateral move for the Dutch in a time they can’t afford lateral moves but having their heads up their asses got them to where they are in the first place.