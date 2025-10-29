International Centrist party D66 set to win Dutch elections defeating far right PVV

An unexpected result. Early exit polls are showing a neck and neck run within the margin of error but it looks like D66 (center left) have come first with PvV (far right) in second. It is unexpected as left wing Groen Links/Pvda were expected to come second to PvV.

The irony is that even if PVV were to win they do not have enough seats and need to work in a coalition. Gert has however isolated the party by breaking the last coalition. This means that any runner up could have formed a larger coalition with a similar party and claimed more seats making them the ruling majority. PvV have no natural allies outside of BBB (farmers party) who are too small to claim a significant margin.

Wilders game plan was to collapse the government, cause mass frustration to rally support in his favor by blaming the other parties


Centrist D66 wins Dutch election, knocking far-right PVV to second, exit poll shows

Centrist party D66 appeared to win the 2025 Dutch General Election, tripling their current total of representatives in Parliament, according to the first exit poll of the night from research firm Ipsos I&O. While the party may have knocked the far-right PVV down to the second-largest in the...
Not surprising in the least.

I’ve said for awhile that Wilders made a mistake cashing in on the last election to get in government. He had to have known he didn’t yet have the capital to steer any coalition to enact meaningful change. He should’ve taken his 35 seats and went right back in the opposition. The rest of the parties were all ready to allow that to happen as well.

If he had, then he would’ve increased his share in the next election or whenever the coalition blew up.

But there is just no way to be part of a coalition where it’s business as usual and not be viewed as part of the problem. Even the people who agree with you lose enthusiasm and may punish you.

Wilders should obviously not attempt to enter into further coalitions. He’ll get his seats back but his impatience set the right back a few years and they don’t have a few years.

Unfortunate but not surprising, it’s pretty much a lateral move for the Dutch in a time they can’t afford lateral moves but having their heads up their asses got them to where they are in the first place.
 
No shock. The far right will burn itself out.

Flash in pan nonsense.
 
If retards could stop letting in unvetted cavemen in countries all around the world more centrists could win elections and the world could heal.
 
D66 is apperantly against chat control so good enough

(Thanks danes for that vile crap)
 
They better not start to let enter bunch of third world people.
 
