An unexpected result. Early exit polls are showing a neck and neck run within the margin of error but it looks like D66 (center left) have come first with PvV (far right) in second. It is unexpected as left wing Groen Links/Pvda were expected to come second to PvV.
The irony is that even if PVV were to win they do not have enough seats and need to work in a coalition. Gert has however isolated the party by breaking the last coalition. This means that any runner up could have formed a larger coalition with a similar party and claimed more seats making them the ruling majority. PvV have no natural allies outside of BBB (farmers party) who are too small to claim a significant margin.
Wilders game plan was to collapse the government, cause mass frustration to rally support in his favor by blaming the other parties
Centrist D66 wins Dutch election, knocking far-right PVV to second, exit poll shows
Centrist party D66 appeared to win the 2025 Dutch General Election, tripling their current total of representatives in Parliament, according to the first exit poll of the night from research firm Ipsos I&O. While the party may have knocked the far-right PVV down to the second-largest in the...
nltimes.nl