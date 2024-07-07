International Centre left set to win in French election as right wing come third

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,674
Reaction score
3,759
Macron's bluff pays off left wing coalition pulls shock victory and former right wing front runners come in third.

Basically all the right wingers blew their loads in the first vote and normies suddenly realised they should actually vote in round 2.

www.politico.eu

Left set to win most seats in shock French election

France on course for a hung parliament with the left holding the most MPs, in a defeat for the far-right.
www.politico.eu www.politico.eu
 
Last edited:
PBAC said:
Macron's bluff pays off left wing coalition pulls shock victory and former right wing front runners come in third.
Click to expand...
Not realy, Macron probably thought his block would come 2nd and then benefit from the left mostly withdrawing to keep the far right out, basically a repeat of the last presidential election.
 
moreorless87 said:
Not realy, Macron probably thought his block would come 2nd and then benefit from the left mostly withdrawing to keep the far right out, basically a repeat of the last presidential election.
Click to expand...
all he wanted was to regain confidence after the EU vote. He got that.

not necessarily a win for Centrists in the Neherlands but Wilders first day in parliament was a shit show.
 
So the French have surrendered...to themselves? ;)
 
PBAC said:
all he wanted was to regain confidence after the EU vote. He got that.

not necessarily a win for Centrists in the Neherlands but Wilders first day in parliament was a shit show.
Click to expand...
Did he? looks like he's no longer the largest party and his PM just resigned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections Omelette du fromage: French far right eyes power as rivals wrangle over scope of anti-Le Pen front
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
2K
moreorless87
moreorless87
LeonardoBjj
Elections Portugal braces for snap election as far right advances
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
3K
Tatra
Tatra
LeonardoBjj
Elections European parliamentary elections: What a right-wing surge could mean for the EU
2 3
Replies
45
Views
905
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Far-right EU election gains could boost nationalist parties on home turf
Replies
0
Views
176
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,349
Messages
55,819,360
Members
174,948
Latest member
GeorgeJohnson_18

Share this page

Back
Top