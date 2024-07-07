PBAC
Macron's bluff pays off left wing coalition pulls shock victory and former right wing front runners come in third.
Basically all the right wingers blew their loads in the first vote and normies suddenly realised they should actually vote in round 2.
Left set to win most seats in shock French election
France on course for a hung parliament with the left holding the most MPs, in a defeat for the far-right.
