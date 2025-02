Expected



and it’s fine that AfD won’t be part of the coalition and pretty much all the other parties will have to join one solid unpopular shitshow to lock them out.



Last thing AfD wants to do is be part of a coalition they hold limited power in and then be eligible to get blamed for the problems that will continue to plague Germany under a CDU chancellor. CDU is the party that sold out Germany in the first place.



This tanked Salvini in Italy and may harm Wilders in Netherlands. It’s better to be outside if not in charge with likeminded partners.



If you are the only outsider then you are the only one reaping the disillusioned voters of that coalition.



The ultimate coalition with or without AfD will pursue unpopular half measures(if that) with immigration/islam, continue to trash the economy with green insanity, and will likely have to spend even more money on Ukraine now that Trump is basing up the world order in that regard.



The “center right” is getting their last chance to be based and will need to take the rest of the other mainstream parties with bleeding support with them.



Won’t be surprised if AfD is at 30 percent support by this time next year when CDU absolutely continues to be cucks.