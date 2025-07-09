I picked it up on steam when it was like 2 euro or something. Thought it was a good deal but at first the game was giving me watered down Katana 0 or Super Meat Boy vibes. I kept instinctively trying to reverse time. I put it on hold for quite a while without thinking about it.



Surprise surprise I do some research and learn it has been consistently rated 10/10, so I decided to give it another bash. I am enjoying it and currently in the Celeste hotel.



What really kicked it off was the mirror boss chase scene in Ch 2. It highlights exactly why I can't get into Soul's games. The boss chases you across multiple scenes putting preasure on you to finish the puzzles. There is no stuck pattern for how the boss approaches and you need to use proper planning and timing in order to break through to the next scene. You can also approach each puzzle in a manner of your own preference. You die you just start the scene again. These sort of battles create a rush that I just don't get with Souls and it doesn't have the cult of ''It is soooo difficult'' behind it. It's all about figuring things out and progressing. I never once got that feeling from a Soul's game, which feels much more patterned. Celeste also allows for trial and error but you can also wing many sections with skill and little planning. It's very direct in its difficulty too and doesn't try to impress with elongated visual attacks.





IGN review 10/10

