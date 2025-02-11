  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Celebrity Family Feud: 🥋UFC vs Boxing🥊

Shaolin Alan

Shaolin Alan

DC been ducking me since 2012
@Green
Joined
Dec 24, 2015
Messages
1,353
Reaction score
4,735
I've never seen this before. It was pretty entertaining. I'm not gonna spoil who won🥸
Who would you have rather seen on the show for teams MMA or Boxing?? Rampage is my #1 choice. Iron Mike would have been hilarious too😅
Also: Who made themselves look like idiots, IYO?!
 
they picked too many regular people for UFC they need to put Bryce Mitchell, Kron Gracie, Sean Strickland, Ronda Rousey, and Derrick Lewis on there. now THAT would be entertainment.
 
