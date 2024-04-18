Media Cejudo to Usman: "I don't blame Adesanya for not wanting to fight Pereira again"

"If you don't wrestle Pereira your probababilities of beating him go down, there is a reason why Adesanya don't wanna fight him at 185 nor 205 and you know what? I don't blame him"

Usman expression was hilarious lmao he didn't say anything because aadeaanya is his boy but he knows deep down inside it's true.

Minute 34:08

 
I don’t get it? Didn’t Alex move up? Alex can’t make the weight, no?
 
CedricBee said:
I don’t get it? Didn’t Alex move up? Alex can’t make the weight, no?
Adesanya has expressed so many times that he won't fight Pereira again, he doesn't care that their personal record es 1 for him and 3 for Pereira, he took that one win and ran away with it and says "the saga is over"

Also Adesanya has moved up too, he fought at 205 even before Pereira, he fought to become a 2 division champ but he lost.

So yeah they definitely could fight at 205 as well, but Adesanya just don't want to, and I dont blame him either tbh
 
They already fought 4 times.

What would be the point?

What would Izzy have to gain??

This intense hate Sherdog has against Izzy is just sick and twisted at this point
 
You could tell after their 2nd fight in the UFC, that Izzy wanted no more of Alex. Like you could tell he was so relieved that he won.
 
its a pointless fight for both of them to be honest , and I think Izzy has a worse time with Poatan at LHW.
 
Why? Israel won the Loser Leaves the Division match..
 
The LHW championship he clearly wanted and tried for? And after he lost to Jan said "I will be back here again, this isn't the end"
 
I don't blame Izzy either:
  • At this point, Alex is up 3-1, so even if Izzy won the next one, people would still say Alex is ahead. And there's zero chance Izzy wins in more spectacular fashion than the last time.
  • Izzy would be giving up a ton of weight to Alex at 205; the weight discrepancy would be larger than it was at 185.
  • It seems that Izzy has lost his mojo, while Alex's stock (and confidence) has skyrocketed. It would be smart to regain some momentum before taking on someone like Alex.
 
I mean, pretty hard to accept another fight after this.
Israel Adesanya Arrow Izzy Adesanya GIF - Israel Adesanya arrow Izzy Adesanya Izzy Alex Pereira - Discover & Share GIFs
 
He knocked out a dude that wants to fight at heavy weight. He's riding off into the sunset with that KO over Alex. Smart decision by him. He's not obligated to fight Alex for the fans sake.
 
Win or lose he doesn't walk away from fights with Alex without getting beat up and now that Perira is at LHW it might make things more complicated. Maybe Alex is stronger and fresher at light heavy weight. I don't think he wants to deal with having to constantly evade/run from Alex for five rounds to avoid getting knocked out

DDP and Strickland are both probably better for his health
 
Well, well, well, how the turntables
 
Is there a f****** timestamp? The video is like 5 hours long
 
