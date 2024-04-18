Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,021
- Reaction score
- 2,804
"If you don't wrestle Pereira your probababilities of beating him go down, there is a reason why Adesanya don't wanna fight him at 185 nor 205 and you know what? I don't blame him"
Usman expression was hilarious lmao he didn't say anything because aadeaanya is his boy but he knows deep down inside it's true.
Minute 34:08
Usman expression was hilarious lmao he didn't say anything because aadeaanya is his boy but he knows deep down inside it's true.
Minute 34:08