Cejudo accused Dana White of being a racist only a few years back

Only Here for Attachments said:
Dana may be bald, hypertensive, petty, vindictive, abusive, thin-skinned, hypocritical, domineering, immature, backstabbing, passive-aggressive, philandering, and desperately trying to be social media-cool, but he is not racist.
Dana is amoral in some ways but the only color he cares about is green.

Also rich of Cejudo to play the race card at any point, when he's someone who thinks smashing a giant fortune cookie is the best way to get at your chinese opponent.
 
I guess Cejudo needs the money to keep the girl
abdu-rozik-and-kim-kardashian_15t7.1248.jpg
 
The goof thought mocking George's name
<LikeReally5>
was going to be funny & relatable.

Act like a champion, not a troll.

Fuckin' idiot.
 
