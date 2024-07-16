Elections CBS:Snipers Snipers were stationed inside the building as the Trump rally shooter climbed to the roof, Today Blame Iran?

GoldenWolf87

This is becoming qutie interesting.
This is from CBS and just CBS.
You would expect this headline on CNN? no instated CNN is claiming that there was a intel report claiming that there was Iranian Plot to assassinate Trump.

Sorry but i do not believe that Iranians were behind this assassination.
WP
Snipers were stationed inside the building as the Trump rally shooter climbed to the roof, a local officer says.



"I can't speak to that because, you know, as far as the building goes, I don't know because it wasn't our responsibility, but they did have a very good briefing," Slupe told KDKA-TV. "And, like I said earlier, somewhere along the line, you have a briefing and you identify, adapt and overcome. And there are a lot of well-trained police officers that totally have the ability to do that."
