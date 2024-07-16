GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 12,877
- Reaction score
- 9,128
This is becoming qutie interesting.
This is from CBS and just CBS.
You would expect this headline on CNN? no instated CNN is claiming that there was a intel report claiming that there was Iranian Plot to assassinate Trump.
Sorry but i do not believe that Iranians were behind this assassination.
WP
Snipers were stationed inside the building as the Trump rally shooter climbed to the roof, a local officer says.
This is from CBS and just CBS.
You would expect this headline on CNN? no instated CNN is claiming that there was a intel report claiming that there was Iranian Plot to assassinate Trump.
Sorry but i do not believe that Iranians were behind this assassination.
WP
Snipers were stationed inside the building as the Trump rally shooter climbed to the roof, a local officer says.
"I can't speak to that because, you know, as far as the building goes, I don't know because it wasn't our responsibility, but they did have a very good briefing," Slupe told KDKA-TV. "And, like I said earlier, somewhere along the line, you have a briefing and you identify, adapt and overcome. And there are a lot of well-trained police officers that totally have the ability to do that."