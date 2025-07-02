Law CBS pays out (settles) for election interference

Mods can we get a Trump Wins Again prefix so we can keep track of all his victories?

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trumpa sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the
Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his future presidential library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion.

There is an anticipation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network in the future, Fox News Digital has learned. With these considerations, CBS would pay well in excess of the $15 million ABC paid Trump to settle a defamation lawsuit last year. Current Paramount management disputes the additional allocation.

Sources close to the situation told Fox News Digital that CBS has agreed to update its editorial standards to install a mandatory new rule. Going forward, the network will promptly release full, unedited transcripts of future presidential candidates’ interviews. People involved in the settlement talks have referred to this as the "Trump Rule."

The lawsuit alleged CBS News deceitfully edited an exchange Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, who asked her why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't "listening" to the Biden administration. Harris was widely mocked for the "word salad" answer that aired in a preview clip of the interview on CBS' "Face the Nation."

However, when the same question aired during a primetime special on the network, Harris had a different, more concise response. Critics at the time accused CBS News of deceitfully editing Harris' "word salad" answer to shield the Democratic nominee from further backlash leading up to Election Day. -Faux

All the libs who were duped by this into believing Kamala was a good candidate should rejoice and embrace Trump's willingness to fight on their behalf.
 
Alternate thread title: “CBS Caves to Intimidation , Agrees to Settle Trump’s Frivolous Lawsuit.”

First Amendment scholars are not particularly thrilled with this suit.

“In the case, filed before a Trump-appointed federal judge in Eastern Texas, Trump's legal team argued that CBS engaged in "unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive and substantial news distortion."

"Am I supposed to take that seriously?" asks University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, who specializes in First Amendment issues. "I do not understand how suits that are arguably frivolous or meritless — that have very little substance and wouldn't amount to large judgment if you went to trial — are then settled for millions of dollars."

"It's laughable and it's an affront to the First Amendment," Northwestern University law professor Heidi Kitrosser says of Trump's case. "His concern first and foremost is to intimidate the press."



CBS should never have agreed to settle. As usual, when Trump wins, freedom, the Constitution, and the rest of us lose.


EDIT: in case anyone misses it from my first link, this case was judge shopped. Trump filed the suit in Amarillo, TX despite CBS not being located in that state or the Harris interview taking place in that state, so they can get their favorite far right, abortion-pill-banning judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk. :rolleyes:
 
That's gotta suck that the election interference you're shelling out millions for was trying to use the power of editing to make Kamala look somewhat coherent, but she came off as am complete dolt of a human being anyways. Sad!
 
don't get it, can't a network edit however it want his own shows and interviews? it sure show partisanship and dishonesty from them but that's what the media does, nothing new. if the edits were of Trump to make him look bad i would understand but that's not the case here
 
azerty said:
don't get it, can't a network edit however it want his own shows and interviews? it sure show partisanship and dishonesty from them but that's what the media does, nothing new. if the edits were of Trump to make him look bad i would understand but that's not the case here
Yeah, I see your point with regards to this particular case. Nonetheless, deceptive editing is an affront and and insult to viewers.. and dangerous when they’re using it to prop up an incompetent candidate- at the very least, they should have to disclose such actions.
 
azerty said:
don't get it, can't a network edit however it want his own shows and interviews? it sure show partisanship and dishonesty from them but that's what the media does, nothing new. if the edits were of Trump to make him look bad i would understand but that's not the case here
Correct, media outlets engage in editing like this all the time. The law Trump sued under is a TX consumer protection law and isn’t even applicable to this situation.

Ironically, CBS didn’t break any law with their editing, but if they are paying off Trump to influence the FCC’s approval of their Skydance merger, that would be illegal.
 
PhitePhan said:
deceptive editing is an affront and and insult to viewers.. and dangerous when they’re using it to prop up an incompetent candidate- at the very least, they should have to disclose such actions.
Not to mention, TOTALLY FUCKIN UNNECESSARY.

It's only Hitler Jr. (the most dangerous threat to democracy in modern history) that the dishonest mainstream media has warned us about for 10 YEARS!!

This is the equivalent to the DNC fumbling (unforced, untouched, gaping hole between the guard and tackle) at the goal line with .01 seconds left on the clock.

And these pukes want to shame me for voting however tf I choose in a free nation.
 
SKYNET said:
Not to mention, TOTALLY FUCKIN UNNECESSARY.

It's only Hitler Jr. (the most dangerous threat to democracy in modern history) that the dishonest mainstream media has warned us about for 10 YEARS!!

This is the equivalent to the DNC fumbling (unforced, untouched, gaping hole between the guard and tackle) at the goal line with .01 seconds left on the clock.

And these pukes want to shame me for voting however tf I choose in a free nation.
What do you mean it’s unnecessary? They used a longer portion of Kamala’s response in a segment with a longer run time, and a shorter version of the same response in a segment with a shorter run time. Editing responses to fit run time is #supernecessary. Outlets have to do it all the time.
 
BFoe said:
Correct, media outlets engage in editing like this all the time. The law Trump sued under is a TX consumer protection law and isn’t even applicable to this situation.

Ironically, CBS didn’t break any law with their editing, but if they are paying off Trump to influence the FCC’s approval of their Skydance merger, that would be illegal.
Haha your heroes lost
 
BFoe said:
What do you mean it’s unnecessary? They used a longer portion of Kamala’s response in a segment with a longer run time, and a shorter version of the same response in a segment with a shorter run time. Editing responses to fit run time is #supernecessary. Outlets have to do it all the time.
I don't need to be spoonfed anything by the lying media.

It's insulting and as I mentioned bFoe, this is a slam dunk YOU absolutely can not miss. This is the most dangerous threat to democracy and you let the media control your destiny lol (monumental fuckups all around)

You may have needed it however, I can understand that much.
 
SKYNET said:
I don't need to be spoonfed anything by the lying media.

It's insulting and as I mentioned bFoe, this is a slam dunk YOU absolutely can not miss. This is the most dangerous threat to democracy and you let the media control your destiny lol (monumental fuckups all around)

You may have needed it however, I can understand that much.
Bud, what are you talking about? Nobody spoonfed anything. CBS ran a longer version in a longer segment, shorter version in a shorter segment. Big deal.

What “monumental fuck ups all around” are you referring to? CBS didn’t fuck anything up. They did nothing wrong at all.

I let the media “control my destiny” ? <lol>
How exactly did they manage that? You think my vote was affected by CBS’s editing?
 
BFoe said:
Bud, what are you talking about? Nobody spoonfed anything. CBS ran a longer version in a longer segment, shorter version in a shorter segment. Big deal.

What “monumental fuck ups all around” are you referring to? CBS didn’t fuck anything up. They did nothing wrong at all.

I let the media “control my destiny” <lol>
How exactly did they manage that? You think my vote was affected by CBS’s editing?
Ahh so this wasn't Deceptive lol. Of course you would say it wasn't.

Fuckups as in Biden was a total disaster, Harris was such a massive flop the media had to fluff the candidate. DNC always finds a way... lol

You do let the media guide you, I've mentioned several times bFoe you drink from poisoined wells and you come across as a bitter hack for the DNC every time.

I couldn't care less what affected your vote, but you vouch for the NYT so it's understandable if you did let it.
 
BFoe said:
CBS should never have agreed to settle.
You had one job lol...
 
